Trump Senate impeachment trial could be a partisan sham or a master class in civic duty

President Donald Trump is right when he claims that impeachment is a partisan farce. Or at least he will be if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gets his way.

Many Republican Senate leaders have made it crystal clear that they have no intention of taking the impeachment process seriously. McConnell has declared that he will run the Senate trial “in total coordination” with the White House, while Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham admits, “I'm not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” One of the key talking points Trump’s defenders have settled on is that impeachment is a “political exercise,” and that rank partisanship is par for the course.

This is both dead wrong and a self-fulfilling prophecy. Yes, impeachment is a political exercise if senators decide to turn it into one. Under this jaundiced view, presidents can smash any norm and violate any law so long as they have 34 loyal Senate partisans who think they have taken an oath to defend the president rather than the Constitution.

That’s not the way it’s supposed to work, and that’s certainly not the way the Constitution says it works. In order to sit in judgment on Trump’s impeachment trial, the Constitution requires that each senator take a special oath when the trial begins. The language, composed by the Senate, has remained largely unchanged since the earliest days of the republic: “I solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God,” senators will swear when Trump's trial begins.

Not for Trump's convenience

“Impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws” is the exact opposite of treating an impeachment trial as a political exercise or having the Senate majority leader coordinate with the White House to ensure that impeachment causes the president as little inconvenience as possible.

Despite McConnell’s open rejection of his constitutional duties, there is hope. There has been so much talk in the news media about what he will and won't allow that you can be forgiven for having gotten the idea that McConnell can single-handedly dictate the course of the impeachment trial.

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 6, 2019. More

But Republicans have just 53 of 100 senators. That means it would only take four of them to turn what's looking like an embarrassing partisan stitch-up giving hope and comfort to future misbehaving presidents into a master class on constitutional and civic duty that will deter that misbehavior as long as our Constitution exists.

These senators need to do two simple things: First, make it clear that they are in favor of an open and fair trial where each side may present the evidence and witnesses necessary to prove its case. Second, commit to upholding the impeachment rulings of Chief Justice John Roberts, who will be presiding over Trump’s trial. While the Senate can vote to override his rulings, that should not happen simply if the president doesn’t like them and there are 53 Republicans in the Senate.

Extinguishing truth: Republican impeachment lies are protecting Trump, but they could destroy America

Holding a proper trial — and demanding that senators live up to the oath they will take — is far more important than whether Trump is convicted and removed from office. The idea that holding a proper Senate trial will encourage “frivolous” impeachments whenever the House is controlled by the other party, as McConnell has claimed, is absurd. A proper trial requires both sides to put their cards on the table so everyone, including voters, can see what they've got.