Trump would send his 'good-looking' daughter Ivanka to business deals because he thought 'all men want to sleep with her,' Michael Cohen claims

Composite image of Michael Cohen (L) and Donald and Ivanka Trump (R). Spencer Platt/Getty Images, Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump used to send Ivanka to business deals because of her good looks, Michael Cohen claims.

He claimed his former boss said he believed "all men want to sleep with her."

Trump has a long record of commenting on his eldest daughter's attractiveness.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney and fixer, said that Trump would send his daughter Ivanka on specific business deals because of her good looks.

"The father, Donald, used to turn around when she would leave, he'd be like, 'She is just lucky that she is so good-looking, that all women want to be her, and all men want to sleep with her,'" Cohen said on his podcast Mea Culpa.

"That is why he would send her on certain deals because there would be a banker there, a guy, and so on."

Trump has a long record of speaking about his eldest daughter's attractiveness, once famously stating that if she weren't his daughter, "perhaps I'd be dating her."

Cohen, who spent over a decade working for Trump, also discussed the dynamics between the Trump siblings in the podcast episode.

He said that the eldest two children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, were "always in competition with one another," which he said was a tension created by Trump and the family company.

Former President Donald Trump heads out of the East Palestine Fire Department next to his son, Donald Trump, Jr., as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. In the background is a pallet of personalized Trump water he donated. AP Photo/Matt Freed

Cohen said he believed that Donald Jr. "innately is the brightest of the three children" but that he is a "fuck-up."

Meanwhile, "Ivanka is by far the most prepared of all of them," he said. "She won't go on an interview unless she knows every single question. She will script out the blowing of her hair."

Ivanka was a close advisor to her father throughout his presidency, and many observers have noted that he appeared to favor her over his other children.

Despite her prominent role in Trump's political career, Ivanka said last year that she has decided to step away from politics and will not be involved in her father's 2024 run.

As Trump's personal attorney, Cohen spent years handling various legal matters and business transactions on his boss's behalf.

However, their relationship soured after Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including campaign finance violations, and implicated Trump in some of his wrongdoing.

