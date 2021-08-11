Trump sends out cryptic three-word message in PAC email

Former President Donald Trump sent recipients of his email list a cryptic three-word message Wednesday without context, raising questions about its meaning.

"BULLIES NEVER FIGHT!" Trump wrote in his statement, sent via email without explanation.

The message comes following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement he will resign after a series of sexual harassment allegations were deemed credible in an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump, who is often eager to offer his opinions about similar political developments, has yet to comment on the governor's resignation and has given no indication that the statement is in reference to Cuomo.

Trump has recently sent a series of messages through his Save America PAC, at times bordering on confrontational in expressing his views regarding politicians' actions and votes.

The former president has been vocal about his anger over the recent infrastructure bill, which was passed with some Republican lawmakers' support, openly attacking Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell for not working with him on his own bill during his term in office.

"This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal. The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party," Trump wrote on Sunday. "This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections. Schumer is using the threat of 'we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way' and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate."

In the same statement, Trump included congratulations to Tennessee Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty, who took a victory lap Monday after delaying the Democrats' infrastructure bill.

"Congratulations to Senator Bill Hagerty in remaining true to 'AMERICA FIRST!'" Trump wrote.

"Nobody will ever understand why [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed," Trump said in a follow-up statement Tuesday. "He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow."

"I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics—now I don’t have to be quiet anymore," Trump continued. "He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they’ll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country."

