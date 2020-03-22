Trump Sends Letter to North Korea Offering Help Fighting Virus

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offering help fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

The letter also included a plan for advancing ties between the countries, according to a statement from Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, that was published by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea has said it has avoided the virus pandemic and seen no cases of infection, though the U.S. has said it has seen evidence the nation has been affected. The letter comes just after North Korea appeared to have fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea shared with Japan.

Sending the letter was “a good judgment and proper action,” Kim Yo Jong said in the statement. “Fortunately, the personal relations between the two top leaders are not as far away as the relations of confrontation between the two countries.”

