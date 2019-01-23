Trump sends Pelosi letter promising to go ahead with State of the Union address after she suggests delaying it

Donald Trump says he is going to deliver the State of the Union later this month, whether Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi likes it or not.

The president said as much in a letter to Ms Pelosi on Wednesday, thanking her for her initial invitation and claiming that the Department of Homeland Security had told him that it would be safe to go ahead with the State of the Union in spite of the ongoing partial government shutdown that has impacted the Secret Service budget.

"I was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service to explain there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to this event", the letter says after noting that Ms Pelosi sent an initial invitation on 3 January, and then another rescinding the invititation on 16 January.

"Therefore, I will be honouring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of the Union", the leter continues.

The letter is the latest in a back and forth between the president and Ms Pelosi, who requested in her 16 January letter that Mr Trump postpone his State of the Union or deliver it in writing since Secret Service agents tasked with ensuring the safety of the event — which traditionally brings together the vast majority of members of Congress as well as all but one of the president's cabinet — as not been paid as a result of the shutdown.

Federal workers who have been furloughed or asked to work without pay during the partial shutdown are expecting to not receive a second pay cheque later this week.

While Ms Pelosi had sent a letter to the president earlier this year inviting him to to deliver remarks as a part of the yearly event, it appears as though that document is merely a formality. Before the State of the Union can take place, the House and Senate must both approve a concurrent resolution making the date and time of the speech official in the House chambers.

The Wednesday letter from Mr Trump indicating his plan to go ahead with his speech follows after reports that the White House was considering multiple options for the speech, including potentially holding a rally if he is unable to deliver his speech in the Capitol. White House officials have also been in contact with officials at the Capitol about the potential speech on 29 January.

Ms Pelosi's office did not immdiately release a formal response to the president's latest letter.



