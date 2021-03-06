Trump sent cease-and-desist letters to stop the RNC, NRCC, and NRSC from using his name: report

John L. Dorman
·2 min read
trump plane
Former President Donald Trump. Getty

Attorneys representing former President Donald Trump on Friday issued cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for "using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise," according to a Politico report.

The three fundraising committees are the largest and most prominent fundraising vehicles for GOP members of Congress and emerging candidates that have been endorsed by the party apparatus.

Trump is reportedly upset that his name is being used without his permission by organizations that are backing Republicans who supported his impeachment, according to Politico.

The former president, who has long made licensing agreements for his many business ventures over the decades, was also selective about how his name was used for fundraising while in office, according to the report.

Just yesterday, the RNC sent out emails requesting that supporters make donations for a card to "thank" Trump.

"President Trump will ALWAYS stand up for the American People, and I just thought of the perfect way for you to show that you support him!" the email stated. "As one of President Trump's MOST LOYAL supporters, I think that YOU, deserve the great honor of adding your name to the Official Trump 'Thank You' Card."

Another email was sent later in the day reminding supporters of a deadline for signing their names on the card.

According to Politico, GOP insiders said it was "impossible not to use Trump's name," as he boasts immense popularity with the party's base and with the low-propensity voters that fueled unexpected Republican wins in many Congressional races across the country in 2020.

The insiders reportedly said that if Trump wants to see Republicans win back control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, then he should not be so restrictive with his name.

However, an advisor to Trump disagrees with such a sentiment.

"President Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn't give anyone - friend or foe - permission to use his likeness without explicit approval," the advisor told Politico.

After a report from The Wall Street Journal indicated that Trump was considering forming his own political party, Trump refuted the idea during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) earlier this week.

"We have the Republican Party," he said. "It's going to unite and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party."

Read the original article on Business Insider

