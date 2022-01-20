Trump sent House Republicans copies of conservative writer Mollie Hemingway's book with a note saying GOP leadership 'should have never certified the election on January 6'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy addresses the House Chamber on January 6, 2021. Amanda Voisard - Pool/Getty Images

Trump's PAC sent House Republicans a note saying leadership "should have never certified" the 2020 election.

The note, signed by Trump, was sent with a copy of conservative writer Mollie Hemingway's book.

All current members of House Republican leadership voted to overturn the 2020 election result.

Former President Donald Trump's political action committee sent House Republicans a book from a conservative writer and a note, signed by Trump, that said House GOP leadership "should have never certified" the results of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021, Politico Playbook reported.

Trump's Save America PAC sent House Republicans a copy of writer Mollie Hemingway's book "RIGGED: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections," according to Politico. The accompanying note repeated Trump's thoroughly debunked lies about fraud in the 2020 election.

"There is no question. American democracy was under siege during the 2020 Presidential election," Trump wrote.

The note went on to say: "Republican leadership should have never certified the election on January 6, and now, Democrats will not stop their assault on America — our freedom, faith, family, and values. I will never stop fighting for the country we love. I hope you find this book informative and encouraging in your battle for the heart of our nation."

The gift "just shows how Trump is continuing to pressure members/Republicans to embrace the Big Lie" ahead of the 2022 midterms as many Republicans want to shift focus to criticizing the Democratic leadership in Washington, a House Republican aide told Playbook.

In all, seven GOP Senators and 138 Republican members of the House voted to object to counting slates of Electoral College votes from Arizona, Pennsylvania, or both states. Neither objection secured the majority necessary to throw out an Electoral College slate in either chamber, and only one member of Senate Republican leadership, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, voted to sustain an Electoral College objection.

Every current member of Republican House leadership, however, voted to sustain the objections to Congress counting the electoral votes from one or both states during the joint session on January 6 when Congress reconvened after the violent siege on the Capitol.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and Republican Policy Committee Chairman Rep. Gary Palmer voted in favor of the objection to both Arizona and Pennsylvania's slates, and now-GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik voted to sustain the objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes. Rep. Jim Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, also voted in favor of both objections.

The GOP Conference Chair at the time, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, voted against objecting to electoral votes, and was subsequently voted out of her position leading the Republican conference. Cheney, now a top Trump foe, is now the vice-chairwoman of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection.

