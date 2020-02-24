Trump dazzled by 'stunning display of India's culture and kindness' at welcome rally

AHMEDABAD, India – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on his promised spectacle to welcome President Donald Trump, who kicked off his 36-hour trip to India on Monday with a colorful road tour that culminated in a rally that drew tens of thousands to the world's largest cricket stadium.

The stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest city in Modi's home state of Gujarat, was nearly at capacity as the president touched down late Monday morning. Outside the airport, dancers clad in vibrant-colored clothing performed as the president's motorcade made its way to Sabarmati Ashram, one of Mahatma Gandhi’s residences that hosts a museum.

More than 100,000 people poured into the brand new stadium for “Namaste Trump," an event designed to reciprocate last fall’s Texas “Howdy Modi” rally that drew 50,000 Indian Americans to greet the prime minister. The president and first lady Melania Trump are to be feted in a whirlwind, two-day diplomatic display aimed at highlighting U.S.-Indian relations amid escalating trade frictions between the two countries.

Trump praised Modi for the "stunning display of India's culture and kindness," noting that he traveled 8,000 miles with the first lady to deliver a message to the people of India.

"America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal to the Indian people," he said as the crowd erupted in cheers.

Inside the stadium, a sea of white hats emblazoned with the U.S. and Indian flags and the Namaste Trump logo replaced the trademark red caps typically seen at Trump rallies. Signs highlighting friendship ringed the stadium: "One momentous occasion. Two dynamic leaders," one read.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One in Ahmedabad, India, on Feb. 24. More

Rishi Sharma, 20, a university student from Ahmedabad, said she follows Trump on Twitter, but to see him speak in person was a "great honor."

"People over here think that he's really powerful," Sharma said. "In India, there's a culture where like everyone wants to go to the U.S. for career or for higher studies."

The president and first lady flew to Agra for a sunset tour of the Taj Mahal, the white marble mausoleum built in the 17th century by an emperor as a shrine of eternal love for his favorite wife.

"It’s incredible, truly incredible," said the president, who named an Atlantic City hotel and casino after the mausoleum.

Melania Trump added, "Lovely, beautiful."

During the trip to the Taj Mahal, Trump said the reception at the cricket stadium "was fantastic," and "they worked really hard."

The president used most of his welcome rally not to boast about his own economic record but to tout Modi's. He praised his Indian counterpart as an "exceptional leader." Modi's rise from a chaiwalla, or tea seller, to the leader of the country "underscores the limitless promise of this nation," Trump said.

The United States has sought to strengthen strategic ties with India as it looks to counter China’s rise, and Trump’s trip is the latest signal in a greater strategic convergence, according to Milan Vaishnav, the head of the South Asia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Despite all the differences, the ratcheting up of diplomatic and military attention to strategies that could counter Chinese expansionism is something that’s been pretty consistent," he said.

Our two national constitutions both begin with the same three beautiful words: “We the people.” That means that in America and India alike, we honor, respect, trust, empower, and fight for the citizens we proudly serve! 🇺🇸🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hfKKSqlVfe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020