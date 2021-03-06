  • Oops!
Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office

The NYPD will be providing additional security around Trump Tower, where police presence has significantly scaled back over the past month.

- New at 5 o'clock, Donald Trump returning to New York City for the first time since moving out of the White House. The former president is set to fly up from Florida within a week, perhaps as soon as tomorrow night. The NYPD will provide additional security around Trump Tower while he is in town. The provisions will include barricades and parking restrictions. Police have scaled back security around the tower since Joe Biden became president.

  • Donald Trump set to visit New York for first time since leaving White House

    Ex-president expected as soon as Sunday night, reports sayTrump tells Republicans: stop using name in fundraising Donald Trump in the elevator at Trump Tower, in January 2017. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump could arrive in New York City for his first visit since leaving the White House as soon as Sunday night, according to multiple reports. The former president was born in Queens and rose to fame in Manhattan but changed his primary residence to Florida in 2019 and has been at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach since leaving Washington on 20 January. After reports of a New York visit proliferated on Saturday, the local station WABC-TV reported that police were preparing to increase security around Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan. The New York police department did not comment. Trump’s New York home was the subject of protests and a heavy police presence from the start of his run for the White House in summer 2015 through to the end of his term in office in the acrid aftermath of the 6 January Capitol attack. In July 2020, amid national protests for racial justice and policing reform, city authorities painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street outside Trump Tower. Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed to have “liberated” that stretch of Fifth Avenue. The mural was repeatedly vandalised. Trump was impeached for a second time for inciting the Capitol insurrection, in which five people died, as part of his claim that his defeat by Joe Biden was the result of electoral fraud, a lie repeatedly thrown out of court. He was acquitted, when only seven Republican senators voted to convict him. He retains a grip on Republican politics, regularly topping polls of potential presidential nominees for 2024 but this week reportedly demanding the party stop fundraising using his name. On Saturday, the New York Daily News quoted Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, referring to a gold statue that made a splash at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida last week, when he said: “The human Donald must … be put on display for the multitude of NYC followers.” In truth Trump remains a divisive figure in New York, a largely Democratic city, amid two investigations that have added to his considerable legal jeopardy since losing the protections of office. The Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr, and the state attorney general, Letitia James, are both looking into Trump’s financial affairs. Cohen is under house arrest in the city, completing a sentence for offences including paying hush money to two women who claimed affairs with Trump, claims Trump denied, though he admitted knowing of the payments. Cohen has spoken to Vance. The Daily News said Trump’s visit would not be in connection with that investigation, which received a huge boost last month when the US supreme court declined to block access to Trump’s tax returns and financial records. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also relocated to Florida since the end of their time in power, with Ivanka thought likely to mount a run for US Senate in the southern state. Trump’s own future in Florida has been called into question. Though he owns the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, a 1993 agreement says he cannot live there permanently. Last month the former president won favourable comments from the town attorney, in a hearing involving residents who want to hold Trump to that deal. A decision is due in April.

  • Security beefed up at Trump Tower as ex-president plans first visit to New York since leaving office

    Security is being stepped up outside Trump Tower in New York ahead of the former president's first visit to the city since leaving the White House. Donald Trump was expected to arrive in Manhattan on Sunday night having moved to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida in January. Speculation was fuelled by reports of police planning to augment security outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the building where he launched his bid for the presidency in 2015. The area has been the scene of anti-Trump protests in recent years, and tension has been raised by the January 6 Capitol riot when his supporters attempted to overturn the result of last year's presidential election.

  • Trump Supporters Unravel Huge 'Trump 2024' Flag in New York City

    A crowd of Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters in New York City on Friday, March 5, as they gathered to unfurl a large ‘Trump 2024’ banner.This video originally uploaded by Jarrett Robertson shows a large crowd waving the banner and chanting “Trump ’24” before marching through the streets of Manhattan.According to the New York Police Department one officer was injured and taken to hospital “for suspected bleach being thrown in his eyes” while attempting to prevent clashes between “anti-police protesters and pro-Trump protesters”.The police department also said four people were arrested at the protest, including assaults on police officers and weapons possession. Credit: Jarrett Robertson via Storyful

