Trump sets goal of coronavirus vaccine by year's end, but 'vaccine or no vaccine, we're back'

WASHINGTON — Speaking from the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon, President Trump announced the launch of Operation Warp Speed, an initiative to “finish developing, and then manufacture and distribute, a proven coronavirus vaccine” on an accelerated schedule, perhaps as soon as the end of 2020.

Such a vaccine would inoculate people against the coronavirus, making a return to ordinary life possible. But given the clinical trials and logistical challenges of inoculating more than 300 million people, not to mention the rest of the world, most experts do not believe a mass vaccination program will take place for another 18 months.

There are numerous vaccines in various stages of development and testing, but approval for any of them will likely take several months at least.

But the drug industry executive Trump tapped as a co-director of the effort, while acknowledging that deploying a vaccine by the end of the year was an aggressive schedule, called it a “credible objective.”

Standing behind Trump was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force. Testifying before the Senate earlier in the week, Fauci said that even once a vaccine has been developed, there was “no guarantee that the vaccine is actually going to be effective” when deployed in the general population.

President Trump speaking about the coronavirus, while Dr. Anthony Fauci listens at left. (Alex Brandon/AP) More

Trump said the project would be “big” and “fast,” and likened it to the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. He suggested that a vaccine could begin to be available to the public by the end of this year.

Fauci has previously said that it was “doable” to have a vaccine by January. But others are skeptical of Trump’s timeline. “I don’t see a path by which any vaccine is licensed — whether it’s emergency use or otherwise — until the third quarter of 2021,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a Baylor College of Medicine epidemiologist who is working on a vaccine of his own, told CNN shortly after Trump made his remarks. “I just don’t see how you collect enough safety and efficacy data to say that we can have a vaccine for general use by the end of the year.”

Trump provided few details about the new initiative, though he did announce that it would be headed by Moncef Slaoui, a pharmaceutical executive, and Gustave Perna, commanding general of United States Army Materiel Command. (Slaoui will oversee the medical research, and Perna will supervise the logistics of manufacturing and distribution.) Details of the project had emerged in recent days, suggesting the kind of public-private partnership that Trump has endorsed in other aspects of the coronavirus response. Some two dozen private U.S. companies are now working on a coronavirus vaccine, as is the U.S. military.

A coronavirus response event at the White House on Friday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters) More

Trump was at pains to say that regardless of when a vaccine was developed, the nation was already returning to normal. “I want to make one thing clear: Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back,” the president said. He has previously described himself as the nation’s premier cheerleader, arguing that optimism was necessary at a time of crisis.