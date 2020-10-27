Trump: 'Seven days from now, we’re going to win Nebraska'

“Seven days from now, we’re going to win Nebraska,” President Trump said in Omaha, the largest city in the state which resides in the 2nd District, and added, “You know we have to win both Nebraskas, you’re two, you’re cut.”

Video Transcript

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Hello, Omaha. And I have to also say, because a lot of people are here from Iowa. Hello, Iowa. OK. Wait a minute.

Who's from Iowa? Raise, go. Who's from Omaha? You know what? We're going to be in Iowa soon. We'll do that one separately. Huh? That's a big difference.

Seven days from now, we're going to win Nebraska. And we're going to win four more years in the great White House. That beautiful, beautiful White House. This is-- yeah, look at this. I can't believe this.

29,000 people, can you believe it? 29,000. You know, we have to win both Nebraskas. You know that, right? You have two, you're cut. We're going to win both.