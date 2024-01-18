Trump sex assault accuser E. Jean Carroll says allegations’ notoriety made her ‘hated by a lot more people’

The notoriety that came with being subjected to an onslaught of abuse by Donald Trump and his hordes of followers is no measure of success, E. Jean Carroll told a Manhattan Federal Court jury Thursday.

“Yes, I’m more well known — and I’m hated by a lot more people,” Carroll, 80, said in response to a question from Trump lawyer Alina Habba during her second day on the witness stand.

In a cross-examination rife with sustained objections, Habba asked Carroll if her reputation was better today than it was before she came forward about being sexually assaulted by Trump in 2019.

“No, my status was lowered,” Carroll replied matter-of-factly. “I’m partaking in this trial to bring my old reputation and status back.”

Trump, who was in court for the first two days of the trial, skipped the proceedings Thursday to attend his mother-in-law’s funeral in Florida. His lawyers say they plan to call him to the stand next week.

Carroll is testifying in one of her two lawsuits against Trump.

A jury last year determined Trump sexually assaulted Carroll in a Midtown department store in the mid-1990s and defamed her decades later as “a complete con job” on Truth Social when he’d left the White House, awarding her $5 million in damages.

Jurors at this week’s trial will determine how much two statements by Trump in 2019 harmed Carroll and whether he should be forced to pay punitive damages to deter him from defaming her in the future.

Those damages could cost Trump even more millions, said a reputation expert who followed Carroll on the witness stand.

The expert, Northwestern University professor Ashlee Humphreys, also testified in the Georgia trial that resulted in a $148 million judgment against Rudy Giuliani for defaming Georgia election workers. That case helped send Giuliani to bankruptcy court.

Humphreys told jurors that her analysis found Trump’s 2019 statements defaming Carroll were viewed between 104 million and 85.8 million times on TV, social media, and in news articles — and by a “receptive audience” of between 21.2 million and 24.7 million people likely to take Trump for his word.

She estimated the cost of repairing the harm to Carroll’s reputation caused by Trump’s statements would be between $7.2 million and $12.1 million.

The jury could decide Trump, 77, owes far more than that in in punitive damages for continuing to defame Carroll.

Humphreys testified that Trump’s statements led Carroll to be widely associated with being a liar, having a political agenda, and being in cahoots with Democrats.

“Any time that her name appeared, those associations appeared as well,” Humphreys said. “I determined that they did affect her reputation, particularly as a journalist, as someone whose work is based [on] the facts.”

Before Carroll left the stand Thursday, she responded to questions Habba raised during cross-examination.

Habba asked Carroll about a string of tweets Trump posted after her sexual assault allegations were published in New York magazine.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, asked her client whether any of the tweets Habba highlighted accused her of being a paid operative for the Democrats, said she should be in jail, or said she should be raped.

“No,” Carroll answered each time.