Trump rants about his women troubles: Kamala, Mika, Nancy and AOC

President Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Kamala Harris. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP)

In a 40-minute phone interview on the Fox Business channel on Thursday, President Trump singled out a number of political rivals for disparagement as “stone-cold crazy,” “not even a smart person” and “angry.”

All of them were women. In an earlier tweet, Trump described MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski as “ditzy” and an “airhead.”

Speaking with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump called Sen. Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee, a “mad woman”; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “poor student” who “yaps”; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “stone-cold crazy.”

Trump harped on what is emerging as a favored attack line against Harris, how mean she was to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Kavanaugh’s 2018 confirmation hearings.

“Now you have a, sort of a mad woman I call her because she was so angry and so — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh,” Trump said. “I mean I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group, and they were all angry. They’re all radical left, angry people, and they’re angry because I beat them.”

On Tuesday, Trump described Harris’s treatment of Kavanaugh as “nasty.”

“She was extraordinarily nasty,” he said. “She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing. The way she was — the way she treated now-Justice Kavanaugh. And I won’t forget that soon.”

During the interview with Bartiromo, Trump criticized Biden’s support for the so-called Green New Deal that was championed by Ocasio-Cortez, and quickly pivoted to a personal attack on the freshman Democrat.

“AOC was a poor student,” Trump said. “I mean, I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter. This is not even a smart person, other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean she goes out and she yaps. These guys — they’re all afraid of her.”

Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded to Trump with a challenge.

“Let’s make a deal, Mr. President,” she tweeted. “You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student. Loser has to fund the Post Office.”

Trump, who before he ran for president had called on President Obama to release his college records, has never allowed his grades at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to become public. An early profile in the New York Times said, without attribution, that he had graduated first in his class, and he has never disputed it, although there is nothing in the public record, including the list of honors graduates in his class, to support it.

Earlier in the interview, Trump said he is withholding approval for a coronavirus relief package because Pelosi and other Democrats want it to include U.S. Postal Service funds for voting by mail.

Trump also predicted that Republicans would retake control of the House of Representatives “because Nancy Pelosi is stone-cold crazy.”

Minutes before appearing on Fox Business, the president mused about cable news ratings in a tweet that included an overtly sexist description of Brzezinski, whom he described as the “ditzy airhead wife” of Joe Scarborough.

“Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns,” the president tweeted. “Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!).”

Trump has a long history of making sexist and vulgar comments about women, which were on full display during his 2016 campaign. After the first GOP debate, Trump infamously remarked that moderator Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever.”

