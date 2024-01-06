Trump shares bizarre video declaring 'God made Trump,' suggesting he is embracing a messianic image

Donald Trump shared a video declaring that God made him to lead the country.

The fan-made video frames Trump as a messianic figure and a workaholic.

Polls show many evangelical Christians believe God anointed him to rule.

Former President Donald Trump shared a bizarre fan-made video on Truth Social, which declared that he was divinely chosen to lead the country.

"And on June 14, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump," the video starts.

The narrator goes on to frame Trump as a messianic figure who was created by God to "fight the Marxists" and "call out the fake news for their tongues as sharp as a serpent's."

Trump has long had a solid base of support among evangelical Christians in the United States, and polls show that a high portion believes that God anointed him to rule — even though he has never suggested having any strong personal faith.

Trump's sharing of the video suggests that he fully embraces the role ahead of the 2024 election.

The video describes Trump's supposed strengths, including his "arms strong enough to rustle the Deep State and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild." It's not clear which of his grandchildren Trump is meant to have delivered.

The video also describes Trump as a workaholic who worked all hours of the night while president.

His work ethic was a source of debate during his time in office, particularly after his private schedules were leaked, showing that half of his scheduled time was unstructured.

The video also claimed that Trump attended church services every Sunday despite no evidence of this.

Last year, former Vice-President Mike Pence, well-known to be a deeply religious evangelical Christian, ridiculed Trump's religious devotion during his remarks at the annual Gridiron Dinner.

Pence joked that he had "once invited President Trump to a Bible study," calling it "an experience," according to The Washington Post.

"I read that some of those classified documents they found in Mar-a-Lago were actually stuck in the president's Bible," Pence said, referencing the ongoing saga of investigations into Trump. "Which proves he had absolutely no idea they were there."

The Dilley 300 Meme Team made the latest adulatory video, which is not directly affiliated with the Trump campaign but makes pro-Trump videos that he often shares on social media.

