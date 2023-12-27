Trump Shares Poll Result Predicting 'Revenge' And 'Dictatorship' As Priorities

Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a word cloud featuring the words “revenge” and “dictatorship” as words poll respondents used to describe what he hopes to get out of another term as president.

The former president, the GOP’s front-runner for the 2024 nomination, shared the image without comment on his Truth Social platform.

The word cloud had been published by The Daily Mail, which said it had polled 1,000 likely voters, asking them to describe in one word what President Joe Biden and Trump each want from a second term.

The most popular word for Biden was “nothing,” followed by “economy” and “peace,” according to The Daily Mail.

For Trump, the top results were “revenge,” “dictatorship” and “power.”

Trump shared this image on his Truth Social platform.

Trump has been leaning increasingly into dehumanizing and authoritarian language as he seeks another shot at the White House. He has called political opponents “vermin” and claimed immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” drawing comparisons to rhetoric used by Adolf Hitler.

Earlier this month, he said he wouldn’t be a dictator “other than day one” if he wins in 2024.

Following fierce backlash over his recent “poisoning the blood” comments, Trump doubled down and insisted he’s “not a student of Hitler” and “never read his works.”

The incidents prompted the recirculation of several reports that Trump had expressed interest in Hitler to members of his inner circle multiple times over the years.

Trump’s plans for a new presidency include using the Justice Department to go after adversaries, implementing an extreme crackdown on immigration and dramatically expanding presidential power, the New York Times has reported.