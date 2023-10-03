Trump Shares Surreal Courtroom Sketch of Him Sitting Next to Jesus

Donald Trump marked the first day of his New York bank fraud trial by sharing a baffling courtroom sketch depicting Jesus sitting next to him. The former president’s Truth Social post was a screenshot from the X account of Trump-fan Dom Lucre, who posted the image along with the caption: “This is the most accurate court sketch of all time. Because nobody could have made it this far alone.” Trump earlier used his platform to call the case brought against him and his company by New York Attorney General Letitia James “THE CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME.” It’s not clear if he genuinely considers Jesus—depicted in his post with white skin and dressed like Obi-Wan Kenobi—to be on his side in the case.

