Trump on shootings, new Verizon plans and extreme heat: 5 things you need to know Monday

President Donald Trump said he plans to make a statement Monday at around 10 a.m. on the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and what can be done in response. The president said he has also spoken with Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the mass violence. Trump on Sunday blamed mental illness for the weekend massacres, without providing evidence, but conceded that “perhaps” more needs to be done with respect to gun control.Trump did not discuss specific ideas but said “a lot” is already being done to keep guns out of the wrong hands, adding that he has spoken to many governors and members of Congress about the issue.

London airport braces for worker strike

London's Heathrow Airport cancelled 172 flights Monday and Tuesday amid strike plans by thousands of workers. Members of the Unite union overwhelmingly rejected the airports 7.3% pay increase offer. The airport says it has asked airlines to consolidate flights and re-book passengers on alternative services in advance. Passengers are also being advised to contact their airlines to seek the most up-to-date information.

111-degree heat leads to rescued hikers in Arizona

An excessive heat warning is in effect through 8 p.m. as highs are expected to reach 112 degrees Monday in the Phoenix area. A "dangerous heat risk remains the main concern through tomorrow," Phoenix officials said in a tweet Sunday, the day three hikers had to be rescued in separate incidents as summer temperatures hit dangerous highs. The National Weather Service warned residents to limit outdoor activity, drink extra water and protect kids, pets and the elderly.

Verizon debuts cheaper unlimited smartphone plans

Verizon Wireless has announced a new set of unlimited “mix and max” wireless pricing plans that that will let you, your spouse and your kids potentially each choose your own plan. Each family member may have to do a little bit of work to sort through the details and determine just which plan might make the most sense for them. The new plans, which start at $70 monthly for a single line, kick in Monday and otherwise replace (and slightly undercut) Verizon’s current pricing lineup, though customers who prefer can keep their existing plans.

The NFL turns 100

The National Football League is entering its centennial season. And what better way to celebrate 100 years of pro football than by taking time to commemorate and, of course, assess the past? The USA TODAY Sports Network will be doing that into the fall, rolling out lists, stories, videos, graphics and more in honor of the country’s most popular sports league, which kicked off in 1920. That includes our own take on the game’s top 100 all-time players starting Sept. 5. But on Monday, we kick off our celebration with a ranking of the 100 greatest teams in NFL history. It’s sure to stir nostalgia, debate, Twitter hate, and maybe even a history lesson. In addition, we take you behind the scenes of an elite panel selected to choose the league’s official top 100 players that will be released later in the season. Our own Jarrett Bell was among the panelists.

