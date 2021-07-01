Trump: 'Who shot Ashli Babbitt?'

Former President Donald Trump asked who was responsible for the death of one of the Jan 6. Capitol rioters.

Trump, who shares his statements by email, asked, "Who shot Ashli Babbitt?" on Thursday.

GOP SENATOR ASKS WHY POLICE WRONGLY CLAIMED SICKNICK DIED OF INJURIES SUSTAINED AT CAPITOL RIOT

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Navy veteran, was shot and killed as she tried to breach a door leading to the House Chamber on Jan. 6 as thousands of protesters entered the Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

The officer who killed her, whose identity has been shielded from the public, was not charged in connection to her death. Her family plans to file a lawsuit against the Capitol Police and the officer for at least $10 million. The family filed a separate lawsuit demanding to obtain information about the officer who shot her.

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on May 12 asked former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen questions related to her death, even asking who "executed" her, though he did not answer.

Some conservatives, including Gosar, have emphasized her being unarmed at the time of her death to question whether the shooting was justified.

Three other people died at the riot, though Babbitt's was the only death that was ruled a homicide. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died a day later. In the days following the Capitol riot, Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith and Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood both died by suicide.

