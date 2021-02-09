Trump shot down ad attacking Biden on women to avoid own ‘can of worms’, report says

Mr Trump speaks before flying to Florida on 20 January. (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump shot down a number of ads during the 2020 campaign, one of which attacked then-candidate Joe Biden for his conduct around women. Mr Trump reportedly declined to use the ad to avoid opening his own "can of worms" concerning his previous behaviour.

One of the ads, obtained by Axios, shows Vice President Kamala Harris saying "I know a predator when I see one" with clips showing Joe Biden touching women on the shoulders and at times kissing their heads and whispering in their ears.

A person close to the campaign told Axios that Mr Trump "never wanted to run the predator or women's-style ads against Biden because he was afraid he was going to open up his own can of worms".

Other ads considered "too hot" to run by Mr Trump mocked Mr Biden's health and another targeted CNN anchor Don Lemon, showing him slowly turn into a clown as he speaks about the Black Lives Matter protests of last summer.

Many of the ideas for the ads came from young Trump fans who sent their pitches to former campaign manager Brad Parscale, Axios writes. Mr Parscale would show the ads to then-President Trump to get his approval.

Some of the ads would make Mr Trump laugh, but he would then say they went too far or didn't fit with his image. Other ads Mr Trump felt wasn't worth the backlash that he thought was bound to come if the campaign were to air the ads. Mr Trump didn't pay for the ads he didn't want to air, Axios reported.

During the viewing sessions at the White House, Mr Parscale would sit next to Mr Trump, "often so close it bothered the president".

Mr Biden was criticised for his conduct around women before he announced his 2020 campaign for president. He was also accused of sexual assault by a former aide, something Mr Biden denied ever took place.

Mr Trump has been accused of rape or sexual assault by at least 25 women.

The 2016 campaign was roiled by the Access Hollywood tape in which Mr Trump brags about sexually assaulting women, and that he's allowed to do it simply because he's famous. Mr Trump defended himself by calling the statements "locker room talk".

Mr Trump is facing a defamation lawsuit from E Jean Carroll after he said she was lying when she accused him of raping her in a department store changing room in the 1990s.

Adult actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, recently settled a defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump but she has also said she's still in litigation with the former President. Speaking to Mr Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen on his podcast "Mea Culpa", Ms Clifford said that her alleged sexual interaction with Mr Trump was “the worst 90 seconds of my life”.

