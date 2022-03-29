Trump shows he's a 'very modest individual' who 'doesn't like people who brag' by issuing an official statement about making a hole-in-one

Former President Donald Trump retold the story of his hole-in-one in an official statement released Monday evening. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement to describe a hole-in-one he claims to have hit.

Trump said he was playing with several professional golfers and chronicled the moment in detail.

But he also insisted that he is a "very modest individual" and dislikes those who brag.

In an official statement on Monday evening, former President Donald Trump claimed to have scored a hole-in-one at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, describing in detail the sights and sounds of the alleged moment.

Trump defended his apparent accomplishment after some social media users expressed doubts that he managed the feat on Saturday. "Trump just made a hole in one!" read the caption of a photo tweeted by Tim Swain, GOP senatorial candidate, which other Twitter users had questioned.

In a March 28 statement posted to Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington, the former president wrote: "Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true."

He wrote that he was playing with former World No. 1 golfer Ernie Els, and professional golfers Ken Duke, Mike Goodes, and Gene Sauers when the hole in one occurred.

"It took place at Trump International Golf Course Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind," Trump described. "I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went 'clunk,' into the hole."

"Anyway, there's a lot of chatter about it, quite exciting, and people everywhere seem to be asking for the facts," wrote the former president.

However, he added: "I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and then you will say I was bragging — and I don't like people who brag!"

Taylor Budowich, director of communications for Save America and Trump, also tweeted a video of Trump retrieving a golf ball before high-fiving other players, though the footage didn't show him taking his shot.

