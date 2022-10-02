Trump Shows Love To Ginni Thomas At Rally For Backing His Big Election Lie

Former President Donald Trump commended Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, while at a Michigan rally on Saturday, days after she reportedly stood by the false 2020 election fraud claim.

Thomas, who reportedly contacted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows following the 2020 presidential election, interviewed this week with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The interview came after the committee attempted to get in touch with Thomas, who told the Washington Beacon back in March that the longest-serving member of the Supreme Court “doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the interview with Thomas was a “work in progress and “at this point, we’re glad she came” to talk to the committee.

Trump told Michigan rally attendees on Saturday that Thomas, who he called a “great woman” and a wife of a “great man,” had “courage and strength” for backing up his false election fraud claim.

″She didn’t wait and sit around and say ‘Well, let me give you maybe a different answer than I’ve been saying for the last two years,’” Trump said.

“No, no, she didn’t wilt under pressure like so many others that are weak people and stupid people...” Trump said.

Trump gives a personal shoutout and thank you to Ginni Thomas for sticking to her lies about the election being stolen pic.twitter.com/s2AMLizISO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2022

