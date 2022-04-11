Trump’s Shrinking Crowds
Donald Trump is still out & about holding campaign-style rallies but he’s not bringing in the crowds like he did back in 2015 & 2016.
Donald Trump is still out & about holding campaign-style rallies but he’s not bringing in the crowds like he did back in 2015 & 2016.
Everybody there "loves him," a Washington Post journalist revealed after interviewing Trump at his resort home.
Donald Trump and his allies are bracing for a flurry of legal challenges this year. Here are the big cases to put on your radar.
Donald Trump's son talked of taking over presidential election even before it was called and before any evidence could have been found that the vote was rigged.
"The primaries are critically important because they are going to determine what the Republican Party looks like," said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Donald Trump drew cheers from the crowd when he asked if anyone wants him to run again in 2024.
Trump calls for "full protection "of Capitol rioters' "civil rights' two days after he called the violence "a shame."
Manuel Balce Ceneta/APIf South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg long seemed virtually certain to dodge any real consequences for fatally running over a pedestrian in 2020, it looks increasingly like he faces a real threat.Not to his liberty, but to his political career. And the danger comes not just from his longtime nemesis Gov. Kristi Noem, but from a growing swath of his own GOP, who dominate the state legislature and face a key step next week in deciding whether to impeach him.Republi
"The key to saving our nation is not going after these voters that don't exist, but it's going after the disenfranchised men and women in our country," Cawthorn said.
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
Trump had some major successes in his presidency, but if he runs again, he'll hurt the Republican Party.
Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-N.Y.) predicted on Monday that just a slight uptick in President Biden’s approval numbers could spare Democrats a thrashing in the Senate in this year’s midterm elections.
A Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to two felony charges related to the January 6, 2021 insurrection, reported CNN. Charles Donohoe, 34, is the first out of all Proud Boy leadership to plead guilty and cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation.
The "Late Night" host said the future of his Trump-related comedy material is in the hands of one critical group.
VIENNA (Reuters) -Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, in Putin's first meeting with a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine started more than six weeks ago. Neutral Austria, which obtains 80% of its natural gas from Russia, generally maintains closer ties to Moscow than much of the European Union but that has not been the case recently. Nehammer has expressed solidarity with Ukraine and denounced apparent Russian war crimes, while his government has joined other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats, albeit only a fraction of the large Russian diplomatic presence there.
His parents were quick to correct him.
A cable news host and the creator of the 1619 Project had a lively debate this week over how “great” was the Greatest Generation. The […]
An exhibition at Vilnius station in Lithuania, where Russian trains stop en route to the Kaliningrad enclave, shows the realities of the war in Ukraine.
"What we have seen is a massive and well organized and well planned effort that used multiple tools to try and overturn an election," Cheney said.
The Republican primary in Cawthorn’s district is May 17, but a court has to decide if supporting the Capitol riot disqualifies him.
Last May, Cheney was ousted as House GOP Conference Chair, the third-highest ranking position within the caucus — as she continued to criticize Trump.