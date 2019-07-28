Trump will sign budget deal, Mulvaney says

“When the Democrats won the House, everybody knew we’d end up spending more money,” Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday,” but the bill is still a win for the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump will sign the massive budget deal that's headed to his desk, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday.

The House on Thursday passed the $2.7 trillion spending framework, with many Republicans skeptical of the $57 billion increase for non-defense programs over the next two fiscal years. The Senate is set to consider the bill on the floor this week.

“When the Democrats won the House, everybody knew we’d end up spending more money,” Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday,” but the legislation is still a win for the Trump administration.

Republicans hit their goal of increasing defense spending to $738 billion, $5 billion more in fiscal 2020 funding than House Democratic leaders had pushed for.

"The Democrats wanted to limit our policies on the border, they wanted to limit our policies regarding pro-life, they wanted to limit our policies regarding deregulation — and we won on every single one of those,” Mulvaney said.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump said he was going to balance the budget and Mulvaney when he represented South Carolina in the House was a “big budget hawk,” Fox host Chris Wallace pointed out. And if the budget deal goes through, the national debt could top $4 trillion, according to estimates.

“Adopt our budget,” Mulvaney responded, saying that if Trump could pass spending bills the country would be on a path to balance the budget and the deficit would be down. When Republicans had control of Congress they “also threw our budgets in the trash,” Mulvaney said.

“If Donald Trump were in charge,” Mulvaney began, before Wallace interjected, “He’s the president.”

"But you also know your Constitution, which is that Congress spends the money,” Mulvaney continued, and the GOP has to deal with Democratic control of the House and Democrats in the Senate.

“We’re always going to spend more money when Democrats have that seat at the table,” Mulvaney said.