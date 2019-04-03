Trump to sign order to ease way for gas pipelines: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the National Republican Congressional Committee Annual Spring Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow on Wednesday said the Trump administration would soon issue an executive order that would open the door for more natural gas pipelines and exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

The administration, which is pushing a policy it calls energy dominance, has been considering an order that would push back against states, including New York, that have blocked interstate natural gas pipelines. Kudlow said the executive order would open the way for pipelines and LNG at an event hosted by the Christian Science Monitor news outlet.

New York has blocked pipelines that would take natural gas from Pennsylvania to New England, which means the region sometimes needs to get imports of LNG. Early last year, a tanker carrying LNG from a project in Russia's Arctic arrived in Boston Harbor to satisfy demand during a cold snap.

It was unclear how the order would overrule the authority of states to rule on pipelines.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner; editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)