Trump signs continuing resolution to hold off a government shutdown -- for now

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump signed a short-term spending bill on Thursday that will avoid another government shutdown, at least for now.

The measure will fund the government at current levels through Dec. 20, buying lawmakers a few more weeks to agree on long-term spending but backing difficult decisions up against the Christmas holiday and, potentially, an impeachment vote.

Budget talks have hit an impasse over Trump’s demand for billions in funding to build a wall along the nation’s southern border.

Last year, a fight over border wall funding triggered a partial government shutdown that lasted a record 35 days.

The push to keep the government open comes amid ongoing impeachment inquiry hearings. House Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused his office to pressure Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats also are looking to wrap up the investigation and hold a possible impeachment vote before Christmas.

Federal agencies have shuttered three times under Trump. The first, in early 2018, lasted three days. The second, which lasted only a few hours, took place in February of that same year. A third, caused by an impasse over funding for the president’s proposed wall, lasted 35 days – the longest closure of federal agencies in U.S. history.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

President Donald Trump talks to reporters about the impeachment hearing while touring Flextronics on Nov. 20, 2019, Austin, Texas. More

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump signs continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown