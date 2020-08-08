Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after Congress stalls

Trump said the orders would provide an extra $400 per week to the tens of millions thrown out of work during a health crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans, less than the $600 per week which expired at the end of July.

He also claimed his executive order would stop evictions from rental housing that has federal financial backing, as well as extend zero percent interest on federally financed student loans.

Video Transcript

DONALD TRUMP: The third action I'm taking today will also provide additional support for Americans who are unemployed due to the China virus. Under the CARES Act, I proudly signed expanded unemployment benefits into law.

I'm taking action to provide an additional or an extra $400 per week in expanded benefits-- $400, OK? So that's generous. But we want to take care of our people. Again, it wasn't their fault. It was China's fault.

States will be asked to cover 25% of the costs using existing funding, such as the tens of billions of dollars available to them through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Under this plan, states will be able to offer greater benefits if they so choose. And the federal government will cover 75% of the cost.

Fourth, I'm signing a directive providing relief to student loan borrowers. Earlier this year, we slashed student loan interest rates to 0%. I don't know if people know that because the press doesn't ever report it. But maybe they're watching now. The press doesn't report a lot of good things that are good for the people and good for the country.

Earlier this year, we slashed student loans, interest rates to 0%, and suspended student loan payments. And Congress extended that policy through September 30. Today, I'm extending this policy through the end of the year and will extend it further than that, most likely, right after December 1.

So we look like we're going to be extending that to paying 0% interest-- and again, not their fault that their colleges are closed down and not their fault that they're unable to get what they bargained for.