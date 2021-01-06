Trump signs executive order banning nebulous ‘Antifa’ members travelling to US

Mayank Aggarwal
&lt;p&gt;File image: Members of Antifa and Proud Boys clash in Washington, DC in November&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

File image: Members of Antifa and Proud Boys clash in Washington, DC in November

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump has signed an executive order that asks secretary of state Mike Pompeo to “assess actions of Antifa activists,” stop its members from entering the United States, and see whether it can be classified as a terrorist organisation.

Antifa is an anti-fascist movement of far-left leaning militant groups who are also known for confronting white supremacists and using aggressive measures to intimidate those they deem authoritarian or racist.

The memorandum signed by the US president would ensure that “federal officials assess actions of Antifa activists in light of federal laws that restrict the entry of aliens associated with terrorist organisations and aliens intent on criminal activity,” said the White House press secretary in a statement.

The press secretary said that “Antifa activists have brutally attacked our law-abiding friends, neighbours, and business owners, and destroyed historic landmarks that our communities have cherished for decades.”

“This violence and lawlessness has no place in the United States and will be called out for the domestic terrorism that it is,” the statement said.

However, in September 2020, the FBI director Chris Wray had told Congress that Antifa is an ideology, not an organisation, while Mr Trump and his supporters have been arguing for designating it as a terror group.

The memorandum noted that the justice department has already publicly confirmed “that actions by Antifa and similar groups meet the standard for domestic terrorism” and highlighted a series of instances of Antifa protesters involved in violence over the past few years.

“Reliable reporting suggests that the movement known as Antifa is directly or indirectly responsible for some of the recent lawlessness in our communities, and has exploited tragedies to advance a radical, leftist, anarchist, and often violent agenda,” said the order.

It also stated that those affiliated with Antifa have repeatedly threatened violence, including against law enforcement officers and said the movement has “long used otherwise permissible demonstrations to engage in lawless, criminal behaviour to further its radical agenda.”

The memorandum noted that the secretary of state “shall, in consultation with the attorney general and the secretary of homeland security, review information received from the department of justice and other authorities to assess whether to classify Antifa as a terrorist organisation.”

Read More

Proud Boys burn BLM banner while making white supremacy signs

Arrest records disprove Trump claims Antifa caused protest disruption

Protest arrests show regular Americans, not urban antifa

RNC chair dismisses QAnon as ‘fringe group’ when to condemn it

Latest Stories

  • Democrats inch closer to retaking the U.S. Senate as Warnock declared the winner in Georgia runoff and Ossoff pulls ahead

    Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff appeared to be on the verge of winning closely-watched runoff elections for the U.S. Senate early Wednesday morning, bringing them tantalizingly close to ousting GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and delivering the upper chamber of Congress to President-elect Joe Biden’s party.

  • UPS worker seen on racist rant video while delivering to a Latino household is fired

    "This is about the things people do when they think no one is watching them," said the mother of a young Latino police officer who lives in the house.

  • Doctor Resigns After 20 Years Over Seattle Children's Hospital's Alleged Use of the N-Word, Japs

    A doctor quit his post in protest due to the alleged racism at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the establishment that oversees the clinic he once worked for. Broken institution: Dr. Ben Danielson, the former medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic, revealed in an interview with Crosscut that the hospital is "replete with racism and a disregard for people who don’t look like them in leadership." One minority colleague was fired “without explanation,” while another claimed she was pushed into resigning from her leadership post.

  • Fauci thinks momentum will swing toward vaccinating at least 1 million people per day in U.S.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press he thinks the "glitches" in the United States' COVID-19 vaccination program, which has moved more slowly than anticipated, "have been worked out."In fact, he's feeling optimistic enough to predict that with the holiday season ending, the process will gain momentum, leading to at least 1 million Americans getting vaccinated per day. That would mean President-elect Joe Biden's goal of hitting 100 million vaccinations within in his first 100 days in office is still a "very realistic, important, achievable goal."Fauci isn't alone. Several experts expect the effort to pick up steam in the days and weeks ahead, including Nancy Messionier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. "I really expect the pace of administration to go up pretty massively in the next couple weeks," she told Stat News. Read more from Fauci and Messioner at The Associated Press and Stat News, respectively.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

  • Intelligence agencies say SolarWinds cyber compromise perpetrator 'likely Russian'

    U.S. intelligence and national security agencies on Tuesday pointed to Russian hackers as the culprit behind an unprecedented digital breach of thousands of public and private sector networks.

  • Your stimulus check might be delayed if you filed your taxes with an online tax preparer

    Stimulus payments may be delayed for as many as 14 million customers, the IRS and major tax prep software companies warned.

  • Iran seizes South Korean tanker: reports

    Iranian naval vessels have reportedly seized a tanker ship flagged to South Korea, and its crew members, that were operating in the Gulf. Iranian media outlets say the vessel was taken for polluting the seaway with chemicals, but it comes at a difficult time between the two countries: Because Iran has over $7 billion frozen in South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions. And, South Korea's deputy foreign minister is expected to visit Iran within days to discuss those frozen assets. The tanker is called the HANKUL CHEMI, is said to have been carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol, and was seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. It's now being held at a port on the Iranian coast. The crew reportedly includes members from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar. Shipping analysts suggest the ship was traveling between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 21-Year-Old Woman Becomes the Youngest Mayor in India’s History

    A 21-year-old Indian politician and college student has officially become the youngest mayor in India’s history on Dec. 28. Arya Rajendran won 54 votes out of the 100-member Council in December and is now the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, a city and the capital of Kerala, India, according to The Hindu. Rajendran is a member of the Councilor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), an alliance of left-wing political parties, which includes the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

  • Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) told supporters on Tuesday night that she's certain she'll be able to gain enough votes to defeat her Democratic challenger, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.With 97 percent of the vote in, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by nearly 36,000 votes. "This is a game of inches," she said during a brief speech. "We're gonna win this election. We're gonna save this country." Loeffler declared that she still has "a path to victory," and will make sure "every legal vote" is counted.Loeffler was appointed to her seat in late 2019, after Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned due to health issues. She announced Monday night that she will join Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Republican senators in objecting to the formal Electoral College vote count on Wednesday. They are doing this at the behest of President Trump, who has falsely claimed the election was fraudulent. During her Tuesday night speech, Loeffler said she will head to Washington, D.C., in the morning so she can "fight for this president."More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Democrat Rafael Warnock claims victory over Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia Senate runoff

  • Will there be any fallout from Trump’s call to Raffensperger?

    President Trump's attempt to pressure Georgia's Secretary of State to overturn the results of the election has prompted calls for impeachment and even criminal charges.

  • Woman clings to hood of speeding car to try to stop theft of $10,000 puppy

    Late last month, a felony charge was filed against the woman who was allegedly driving the car in the theft.

  • 70 percent of Covid shots in the US have not been administered - these states have lowest vaccination rate

    Kansas has vaccinated fewest people per capita so far, South Dakota is on top

  • Georgia election official says if Perdue or Loeffler loses, it's due to 'Trump and his actions'

    Gabriel Sterling is Georgia's Republican voting systems manager, and during an interview with CNN on Tuesday night, he said if one or both of the Republican Senate candidates loses their runoff election, they can blame President Trump."I'll speak outside of my role working for the state," he said. "This is a personal opinion that it will fall squarely on the shoulders of President Trump and his actions since Nov. 3rd."Trump has spent the last two months claiming, without any evidence, that the election was stolen from him. He lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden, and on Saturday asked the secretary of state to "find" enough votes for him to overturn the results. By constantly making false accusations and telling people "your vote doesn't count, it's been stolen ... people start to believe that," Sterling said.The president has been trying to "trigger a civil war inside the Republican Party," Sterling declared, and he believes Trump has successfully divided the GOP. "The thing now is, no matter what you say, you can't undermine the people of Georgia's integrity to know the voting system works and their vote is going to count at the end of the day, one way or the other, how this election comes out," Sterling said.More stories from theweek.com Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Trailing behind Warnock, Loeffler says she still has 'a path to victory'

  • San Francisco DA under fire after pedestrians killed

    Chesa Boudin took office as district attorney in San Francisco a year ago, part of a politically progressive wave of prosecutors committed to seeking restorative justice over mass incarceration. Police say Troy McAlister was intoxicated when he ran a red light in a stolen car, killing Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27. The San Francisco police officers union says a plea agreement for a robbery set McAlister free on parole in April, and that Boudin's office failed to prosecute McAlister's multiple arrests in the aftermath, including one Dec. 20 for alleged car theft.

  • Philadelphia Man, 83, in ICU After Being Brutally Beaten and Robbed on New Year's Eve

    An elderly Filipino American man is in critical condition after being attacked in North Philadelphia on New Year's Eve. The incident, which left family members desperate for answers, occurred in the victim's home on Fairhill Street at around 9:30 p.m. [caption id="attachment_10086094" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Mauricio Gesmundo, Sr. was attacked on New Year's Eve. Image via the Gesmundo Family[/caption] Mauricio Gesmundo Sr., 83, was getting ready for dinner when he heard loud sounds from inside his house.

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • Speculation grows that Donald Trump may fly to Scotland on eve of Joe Biden's inauguration

    Nicola Sturgeon yesterday warned Donald Trump that any visit to Scotland would violate coronavirus rules, after it was reported the president may be planning to flee the US ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. The First Minister of Scotland said although she hoped and expected “that the immediate travel plan he has is to exit the White House," but that "coming to play golf is not what I would consider an essential purpose (for travel).” Prestwick Airport, near the president’s Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire, is said to have been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft, the carrier which has been used by Mr Trump, on January 19 – the day before Mr Biden takes over. The president-elect is set to be sworn into office in a ceremony at the White House on January 20. While it is customary for the outgoing president to attend, reports suggest Mr Trump will snub the event. Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat in the November 3 election to Mr Biden, claiming without evidence that there was widespread fraud. A source at Prestwick airport, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Scottish Sunday Post: “There is a booking for an American military version of the Boeing 757 on January 19, the day before the inauguration. “That’s one that’s normally used by the Vice-President but often used by the First Lady. Presidential flights tend to get booked far in advance, because of the work that has to be done around it.” Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made, the paper writes. The president has strong ties to Scotland, owning the Turnberry golf resort, as well as a course in Aberdeenshire. His mother, Mary, hails from the island of Lewis. If Mr Trump does fly to Scotland later this month he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to new lockdown rules, according to the resort’s website. It is also not immediately clear how, as a private citizen, Mr Trump would fly back to the US after January 20. It was reported last month that Mr Trump is discussing the possibility of announcing a campaign to retake the White House in 2024 on Inauguration Day, skipping the swearing-in of his successor. Biden transition officials said his attendance at the inauguration, or lack thereof, would not affect their plans, which will be scaled back due to coronavirus concerns. Mr Trump is said to be concerned about criminal investigations he might face after leaving the White House, as well as questions about his taxes. It is Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The most developed case might be out of the Southern District of New York, which prosecuted Michael Cohen, his one-time personal attorney and fixer, over hush money paid to a prostitute allegedly hired by Mr Trump. He also faces two New York state inquiries into whether he misled tax authorities, banks or business partners. The US Department of State said it was for the White House to comment. The White House did not respond to The Sunday Post. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not comment.

  • Google workers form new labor union, a tech industry rarity

    A group of Google engineers and other workers announced Monday they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labor movement in the tech industry. About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union.

  • Beloved Daughter Killed in San Francisco Hit-and-Run on New Year's Eve

    A family in Japan is mourning a beloved daughter who fell victim to a hit-and-run in San Francisco on New Year's Eve. Hanako "Hana" Abe, 27, was one of the two women killed in the tragic incident, which took place in the city's South of Market neighborhood on Dec. 31. Abe, who attended the University of Central Arkansas, moved to San Francisco in 2018 to work for a company called JLL Real Estate.