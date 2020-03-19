Trump Signs Law to Grant Paid Leave Benefits Amid Coronavirus Crisis—But Millions Won’t Be Eligible

Public health officials have simple advice to abate the spread of COVID-19 in the United States: If you’re sick, stay home. And even if you’re not sick, stay home and practice “social distancing” whenever possible.

That could be challenging for the 24% of American civilian workers who lack any sort of paid sick leave. If they skip work because they’re feeling ill or because their children’s schools have closed as a result of coronavirus, they miss paychecks. If they go to work sick, they risk spreading coronavirus to their coworkers and customers.

So as confirmed COVID-19 cases surged from Seattle to New York City, House Democrats attempted to pass legislation that would have provided full-time employees with seven paid sick days on a permanent basis, and an 14 additional paid sick days to be used during the duration of the current public health emergency.

They came up short. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin held marathon talks about the contents of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, but multiple House aides previously told TIME that the paid sick leave provisions were a sticking point. Early Saturday, the House passed a version of the bill that includes some temporary paid sick leave provisions, but also includes exemptions that will disqualify millions of Americans. The Senate subsequently passed the amended legislation on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump signed the bill into law hours later.

What does it mean for me?

If you work for the government, or for a company with fewer than 500 employees, you will be eligible for two weeks of sick leave at your regular pay rate to either quarantine, or to seek a COVID-19 diagnosis or preventive care for yourself.

You will also be eligible for two weeks of paid sick leave at no less than two-thirds your regular pay rate if you are caring for a family member with a COVID-19 diagnosis, or to care for a child whose school or daycare has closed as a result of coronavirus concerns.

Full-time employees will be entitled to 80 hours worth of paid sick time. Part-time employees will be entitled to the number of hours they normally work in a two-week period.

Additionally, an expanded Family and Medical Leave Act will provide government employees and those who have worked for companies with fewer than 500 employees for at least 30 days with 10 weeks of emergency paid leave to care for children whose schools or daycare facilities were closed.

Quarantined workers, or those who were caring for afflicted family members, will not be eligible. Healthcare providers and other first responders can also be excluded. After 10 days of unpaid leave, your employer will pay you no less than two-thirds of your usual pay—up to $200 per day, and $10,000 in total.

Who is excluded?

The legislation stipulates that the Department of Labor can exempt businesses with fewer than 50 employees from providing workers with paid emergency leave “when the imposition of such requirements would jeopardize the viability of the business.” About 12 million private sector employees work for companies with fewer than 50 employees.

Companies with more than 500 employees are also excluded from the paid leave mandate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported about 59 million people worked for companies with more than 500 employees in 2019—approximately 6.5 million of those people did not have access to paid sick leave.

In light of COVID-19 concerns, however, some large companies have decided to provide paid leave on their own in recent weeks.

Walmart, the largest private employer in the U.S. and which already had a paid sick leave policy, has expanded its policies in light of the global health crisis. Employees working in Walmart stores, offices or distribution centers that are part of mandated quarantines—whether imposed by the government or Walmart—will now receive up to two weeks of pay. Any employee who tests positive for COVID-19 will also receive up to two weeks of pay, according to a press release the company released March 10. Darden Restaurants, which owns the large chain restaurants Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, recently announced it would offer its employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

What does it mean for my business?