Trump silent on abortion as '24 campaign pushes forward

2
STEVE PEOPLES
·7 min read

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — No elected Republican has done more to restrict abortion rights in the U.S. than Donald Trump.

But in the early days of the 2024 presidential contest, no Republican has worked harder to avoid the issue than the former president. Far more than his GOP rivals, Trump is sidestepping the issue just nine months after he and his party celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to strip away women's constitutional right to abortion.

Look no further than Trump’s trip to Iowa last week for evidence of his delicate balancing act.

Moments after he stepped off his plane just outside Davenport, Trump repeatedly refused to say whether he would support a federal law restricting abortion in every state, a move that anti-abortion activists are demanding of the GOP's presidential contenders.

“We’re looking at a lot of different things,” Trump said when asked twice by The Associated Press whether he supports a federal abortion ban.

The former president quickly shifted the conversation to immigration, the economy and “radical-left lunatics.” And in the hours that followed, he didn't mention the word “abortion” even once as he chatted with Iowans in a diner, delivered an hourlong speech and took almost a dozen questions from voters.

Trump enters the opening stretch of the GOP primary in a strong position. But he faces a host of challenges in the coming weeks, especially as legal investigations surrounding the former president intensify. In a social media post this weekend, Trump said he expected to be arrested this week as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Manhattan prosecutors, however, have not been in direct touch with Trump, leaving the timeline of potential charges unclear.

But the ultra-cautious approach on abortion reflects a new political reality for Republicans this presidential season.

Party leaders concede that the GOP's stunning success in persuading Trump's remade Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade last June ultimately triggered a fierce backlash that boosted Democrats in November's midterms. And while the 2024 political landscape is far from settled, leaders in both parties acknowledge that few issues may be more significant in the election of the next president than abortion.

Meanwhile, abortion access is disappearing across America.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe just nine months ago, 24 states have banned abortion outright or are likely to do so, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Other states with Republican-controlled legislatures, including Florida, are moving toward restrictive laws that would ban abortion as soon as six weeks of pregnancy.

The next step, according to anti-abortion leaders already playing a vocal role in the GOP's 2024 presidential primary, is to adopt a federal law that would force abortion restrictions upon every state.

Majorie Dannenfelser, who leads the socially conservative organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, is pushing for a law banning abortions nationwide at 15 weeks of gestation — if not sooner. She said she has spoken privately with most of the GOP's prospective field, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and believes they would all embrace such a federal ban.

And while she's generally pleased by her conversations with the 2024 field so far, she has noticed Trump's lack of public commitment to continued abortion restrictions in recent weeks.

“No one gets a pass,” Dannenfelser said, acknowledging that Roe would have not been overturned without Trump's three Supreme Court appointments. “With Trump, this is his legacy. It’s something that I believe he will get right, but he’s clearly doing some soul searching right now."

Meanwhile, Trump's rivals in the nascent presidential primary field have not shied away from their aggressive abortion plans as they court primary voters.

In Florida, a DeSantis-backed measure to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women realize they're pregnant — is moving through the Republican-controlled state legislature. Democrats there admit there's nothing they can do to prevent the bill from becoming law, which DeSantis is using to strengthen his conservative bona bides ahead of a formal presidential announcement expected in the coming months.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, another likely 2024 contender who has long promoted religious conservatism, has been one of the GOP's most aggressive anti-abortion voices since the Supreme Court's ruling. On the campaign trail in recent weeks, he highlighted his commitment to go further.

Last month in New Hampshire, a state long known for protecting abortion rights, Pence openly vowed to support a federal abortion ban if elected.

"If I was in the Congress of the United States or in a job at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue, and they put a policy in front of me to limit abortions in the country, I’d certainly support it,” Pence said in a radio interview. He added that the issue would likely be decided by each individual state, however.

Nikki Haley, who launched her Republican presidential bid a month ago, also believes the issue will be resolved at the state level, despite her personal wishes.

She discussed the possibility of a 15-week federal ban during a February interview on the “Today” show. In a New Hampshire radio interview earlier this month, she reminded voters that she signed into law a 20-week ban while South Carolina governor.

“I can tell you that if it were up to me, every single state would be pro-life,” Haley said. “But I think the people need to decide that.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, another likely Republican 2024 prospect, celebrated the Supreme Court's Roe reversal last summer with his party. Last fall, he headlined a gala for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which is fighting for a federal ban.

Democrats are closely tracking the Republican White House hopefuls, knowing that aggressive anti-abortion rhetoric and policies will likely alienate key groups of voters — especially swing voters in the suburbs — in the 2024 general election.

“Republicans are not going to be able to hide from their extremist anti-abortion rights agendas in the 2024 presidential election," said Alexandra De Luca of American Bridge, a pro-Democrat super PAC. "American Bridge and the Democratic Party will hammer Republican presidential candidates early and often, making it impossible for whoever emerges to walk back their extremist views during the general election.”

More than his Republican opponents, Trump seems acutely aware of such political risks.

Before the 2022 midterms, he tried to persuade some of his preferred candidates to back off hard-line abortion positions — especially those that opposed exceptions in cases of rape, incest or life of the mother.

In distancing himself from aggressive anti-abortion policies, however, Trump opens himself up to a new set of challenges with religious conservatives.

Already, some evangelical leaders have withheld their endorsement. Trump said such moves are “a sign of disloyalty” in an interview with David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network. And he accused anti-abortion leaders of failing to do enough to help GOP candidates in the midterms, which hasn't sat well with some evangelicals.

Bob Vander Plaats, the president of Iowa's Family Leader, said that abortion remains “a character-defining issue” that helps voters determine whether they can trust candidates or not.

So far, he said, it's unclear whether evangelicals can trust Trump in 2024.

“While we’re thrilled that he gave us justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, and we’re thrilled he did other things on abortion, frankly I think there's a big question mark out there,” Vander Plaats said. “Where is he on the sanctity of life? Does he really believe what he says he believes? When he’s pivoting and when he doesn’t want to talk about it and when he throws the pro-life community under the bus, those are all indicators that give us more cause for pause.”

Trump's campaign pushed back against such concerns.

Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung listed Trump's “unmatched” record on abortion, highlighting Trump's Supreme Court nominations, his moves to block taxpayer-funded abortion and his decision to reinstate the “Mexico City” policy that required nongovernmental organizations as a condition of funding not to promote abortion as a family planning method in other countries.

“There has been no bigger advocate for the movement than President Trump,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges

    A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify Monday before a New York grand jury, giving the former president an indirect opportunity to make a case that he shouldn't face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign. Robert Costello was asked to appear by the Manhattan district attorney's office after he said he had information raising questions about the credibility of Michael Cohen, a key witness in the investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret legal proceedings.

  • FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester derby final possible as City and United kept apart

    The semi-finals of the world's oldest cup competition will take place at Wembley across the penultimate weekend of April

  • Nancy Meyers confirms her new movie's title, teases its plot after Netflix split

    "There's been a lot written about my new film. Here's one thing I can easily clear up."

  • Dozens of Elk Skip Over Highway in Salt Lake City

    A herd of elk skipped over highway jersey barriers in Salt Lake City, Utah, during a planned relocation and road closure on Sunday, March 19.Video recorded by Stan Hale shows the herd crossing a trafficless Interstate 80 in the Salt Lake Valley.Citing authorities, local media reported that between 80 and 120 elk were successfully moved from the valley towards the mountains.The elk had migrated down from the mountains amid recent winter snowstorms, ABC4 reported. Credit: Stanley Hale via Storyful

  • Japan, German leaders agree to strengthen ties, supply chain

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday held the first round of government consultations in Tokyo and agreed to strengthen economic and defense ties to better cope with China's growing influence and global security concerns. Kishida told a joint news conference after the talks that the sides agreed to strengthen supply chains in minerals, semiconductors, batteries and other strategic areas, in order to “counter economic coercion, state-led attempts to illegally acquire technology and non-market practices,” apparently referring to China.

  • Tory councillor suspended over ‘I don’t want Pride sex flags’ post

    An 81-year-old Tory councillor has been suspended after she said she does not want “Pride sex flags along my high street”.

  • Biden administration holds second round of IPEF talks in Bali

    The Biden administration said on Sunday that it has held a second round of negotiations for its signature Asia engagement project on topics including labor, environment, digital trade and technical assistance. The economic initiative known as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which President Joe Biden launched last May, is aimed at countering China's efforts to expand its own economic influence in the region. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the Commerce Department said in a joint release that the latest negotiations took place March 13-19 in Bali.

  • Digital literacy: Can the republic 'survive an algorithm?'

    Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on internet akin to a kind of 21st century driver's education, an essential for modern life. Lee's efforts are part of a growing movement of educators and misinformation researchers working to offset an explosion of online misinformation about everything from presidential politics to pandemics. “It’s not teaching what to think, but how to think,” said Julie Smith, an expert on media literacy who teaches at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

  • Pence says he’ll respect court’s decision on Jan. 6 testimony

    Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday said that he would respect a court’s decision regarding his testimony in front of the federal grand jury investigating former President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the Capitol, saying he was not asserting executive privilege to block it. Pence has thus far refused to…

  • Ari Melber Calls Out Mike Pence For 'Cop-Out' Response On Jan. 6

    "How can history hold anyone accountable if a key witness is actively undermining that search for truth?” the MSNBC host asked.

  • Police supervisor in Tyre Nichols’ death retired with benefits day prior to termination hearing: reports

    The police supervisor who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’ arrest retired with benefits the day before his termination hearing, according to media reports. Lt. DeWayne Smith, who spent 25 years on the Memphis police force, was facing disciplinary charges for neglect of duty, unauthorized public statements and compliance with regulations, when he submitted…

  • Box Office: ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Stumbles With $30 Million Opening Weekend

    Shazam wasn’t the magic word at the weekend box office. “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” opened to No. 1 in North America, but the Warner Bros. and DC Comics sequel fell short of expectations with its disappointing $30.5 million debut from 4,071 theaters. Heading into the weekend, the film was expected to collect $35 million […]

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Russia that Ukraine is liberating territories where pseudo-referendums were held

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasises that the liberation of the occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, is only a matter of time. Source: Foreign Ministry's comment on the ninth anniversary of Russia's illegal "referendum" in Crimea Details: The ministry reminded that on 16 March, it was nine years since Russia held a fake "referendum on the status of Crimea".

  • March Madness Sunday roundup: Blue bloodbath continues, No. 1 Stanford stunned, FDU's dance concludes

    The men's bracket is running out of blue bloods while the women lost a Final Four favorite short of the Sweet 16.

  • Celebrity chef Jet Tila shares 3 ways to spot a good Thai restaurant

    Food Network star Jet Tila told Insider how readers can spot a great Thai restaurant, from noticing how the table is set to reading the menu.

  • Ford and GM follow Tesla's lead and wade into China price war by offering big discounts to boost sales, report says

    Ford and GM join a list of more than 40 carmakers offering deep discounts in China after Tesla reduced its prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on "Air"

    Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were kids when they met in Cambridge, Massachusetts; they were Hollywood rookies when they won an Oscar for their screenplay for "Good Will Hunting." And now, in their joint production company's first feature, they're back together on screen in "Air," the based-on-true-events story of how Nike created a basketball shoe around a talented but untried NBA rookie, Michael Jordan. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Affleck and Damon about their decades-long friendship, and about collaborating on a story of how heaven and earth were moved to sell a sneaker.

  • Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is poised to decide if it will take up a case on whether Democratic lawmakers should be able to obtain documents related to former President Trump’s former D.C. hotel — a popular meeting place for GOP power-players during his administration that was a few blocks from the White House. The Democratic lawmakers…

  • Nonprofit founder who helped officials raid MS welfare fund becomes witness for the feds

    As part of her plea, she agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their ongoing probe into widespread corruption inside the welfare program overseen by then Gov. Phil Bryant and his appointed welfare director John Davis.

  • Mean Girls writer says Tina Fey and studio haven't paid her for franchise success, considering legal action

    On Wednesdays… we consider legal action over compensation.