1

Trump slammed with massive fraud suit

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Donald Trump and three of his children were accused of massive fraud in a New York lawsuit. The Federal Reserve hiked up the interest rate again. And after weeks of mystery, we have a Mega Millions jackpot winner. Or two.

Today is Wednesday (🎶 the 21st night of September), and there's a lot of news, so let's get to it.

But first, just because you can doesn't mean you should. 🙈 After a #sleepychicken trend surfaced, the Food and Drug Administration says cooking chicken in NyQuil (why?) is not just gross – it's dangerous.

Trump family legal troubles: Massive fraud suit filed in NY

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday accused former President Donald Trump of an "astounding" pattern of fraud in a civil lawsuit following a three-year investigation into the finances of the Trump family's business. The extraordinary suit – which also names Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump – seeks to effectively shutter the Trump Organization. "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans," James said.

  • The allegations: Trump, with the aid of his children and Trump Organization senior executives, falsely inflated his net worth by billions so banks would lend money on more favorable terms, the lawsuit alleges.

  • Criminal charges? James said she has referred some allegations to federal authorities for possible criminal investigation.

  • What does the suit seek? $250 million in penalties, a permanent ban on the Trumps from running businesses in New York, plus an attempt to block Trump and the Trump Organization from purchasing commercial real estate in New York for five years.

👉 Trump's legal troubles, explained: The lawsuits and investigations complicating a 2024 candidacy.

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference regarding former President Donald Trump and his family's financial fraud case on Wednesday in New York.
Biden: Russian attacks 'should make your blood run cold'

After President Vladimir Putin issued a veiled threat about using his nuclear arsenal, President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned speech at the United Nations. Biden slammed the threat as "reckless," forcefully condemning the Kremlin's brutal invasion of Ukraine and urging the world to stand firm behind efforts to repel the aggression. Russia's attacks on schools, hospitals and rail stations "should make your blood run cold," Biden said Wednesday.

Hours before, Putin tried to boost Russia's flagging fortunes in Ukraine by authorizing a partial mobilization of reservists – the first such call-up since World War II. In a televised address, Putin accused the West of nuclear blackmail and said his government will use all its means to protect itself.

US President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 21, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
What everyone's talking about

Fed hikes interest rate again to curb inflation

It's another big rate hike. The Federal Reserve's key short-term rate went up Wednesday by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3% to 3.25%, a higher-than-normal level designed to ease inflation. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell said achieving that will probably mean some pain for the economy and millions of Americans.

"I think there's a very high likelihood we will have a period of ... much lower growth and it could give rise to an increase in unemployment," he said. Here's what it means for you.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Stocks dropped in the final hour of trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in an attempt to continue to tame inflation.
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on September 21, 2022 in New York City. Stocks dropped in the final hour of trading after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in an attempt to continue to tame inflation.

Puerto Rico's recovery from Hurricane Maria tested with Fiona response

When Hurricane Fiona knocked the power out in Puerto Rico, it was a frighteningly familiar feeling for many on the island. Puerto Rico has yet to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria, five years ago. Blue tarps were still draped over thousands of homes and power outages remained persistent before Fiona hit. Now Puerto Ricans are beginning to piece their lives back together again after Fiona punched out power, washed out roads and bridges and damaged homes. At least four people have died throughout the Caribbean, officials said.

Fiona updates: After strengthening into a Category 4 storm Wednesday, Hurricane Fiona was forecast to hit Bermuda later this week, bringing threats of hurricane-force winds and "large and destructive waves." Keep up with the latest here.

👉 A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to U.S.

Jetsabel Osorio stands in her house damaged five years ago by Hurricane Maria before the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Jetsabel Osorio stands in her house damaged five years ago by Hurricane Maria before the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.

Real quick

🌤 What's the weather up to in your neck of the woods? Check your local forecast here.

🚨 New millionaire(s) alert

We finally have a winner. Or two. After weeks of mystery, two people claimed the ticket to win the third-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, the Illinois Lottery said Wednesday. The $1.34 billion winning Mega Millions ticket was shared in partnership: The two winners – who chose to remain anonymous – had agreed before they bought the ticket that they would split the prize. The winning ticket was announced on July 29, but concerns began to grow after it went unclaimed. As it turns out, the winners were simply busy doing the right thing: working with legal and financial advisers. The pair decided to take the lump-sum payment of $780.5 million.

A Speedway in Des Plaines, Ill., sold the winning ticket for the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
A Speedway in Des Plaines, Ill., sold the winning ticket for the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

🌳 Must read: Trees can't outrun climate change. And with the climate changing faster than they can keep up with, foresters, arborists, scientists and researchers want to help trees get away from it. "Assisted migration" is being considered for trees that may not survive climate change. But it's controversial. Should humans give trees a lift?

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump NY fraud lawsuit, Fed interest rate hike, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Mega Millions jackpot. Wednesday's news.

