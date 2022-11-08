Trump Slammed For Outrageous New Attack Dehumanizing Nancy Pelosi

Former President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) an “animal” during a speech on Monday and in response, his supporters cheered.

During a rally in Ohio, Trump recalled dismissing MS-13 gang members as “animals” during his presidency. Then, he said the same insult applied to the House Speaker.

“I think she’s an animal, too, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said as the crowd roared with approval. “They’ll say, ‘Oh, what a horrible thing he said about Nancy.’ She impeached me twice for nothing! Nothing!”

The escalation in rhetoric comes just days after a man broke into Pelosi’s California house looking for her ― allegedly to hold her hostage and break her kneecaps ― and then struck her husband, Paul Pelosi, in the head with a hammer. He was hospitalized for six days with injuries to his right arm and hands and underwent surgery for a skull fracture.

Nancy Pelosi said her husband was facing a “long recovery process and convalescence.”

Trump’s critics took to social media to call him out:

This morning on CNN, Kevin McCarthy said the best way to avoid violence is for *Biden* to tone down his language.



Tonight, Trump called Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was attacked 10 days ago, an "animal." Yes, an "animal." And it won't even be a headline tomorrow morning. https://t.co/ZcAMTJjER6 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 8, 2022

Trump continues to target and dehumanize Nancy Pelosi, calling her an “animal” at an election-eve rally even after an attacker motivated by Trump’s rhetoric bashed in her husband’s skull with a hammer pic.twitter.com/6bcJZLDiRH — Mark Follman (@markfollman) November 8, 2022

Days after a politically motivated attempt to kidnap and torture Pelosi. What would you say if you saw it in another country? https://t.co/o7YOfcesae — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) November 8, 2022

History should be a lesson for all. Trump is calling Nancy Pelosi an “animal.”



For context, Hitler was arrested for an attempted coup & briefly incarcerated-wrote Mein Kampf. He referred to Jewish people as rodents/animals, indoctrinated Germans to hate.



Please. Pay. Attention. — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) November 8, 2022

On the eve of the midterms, it’s a new low for the former US president who knows the House Speaker is already shaken by a violent attack on her husband.



https://t.co/j9LWP5ydyq — The Age (@theage) November 8, 2022

Of all his projection, this is the projectionest. https://t.co/Uea7tOiDd1 — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 8, 2022

This guy should be kept away from public places, and certainly from any form of responsibility. — John Sipher (@john_sipher) November 8, 2022

He is truly a very sick sick sick fuck. pic.twitter.com/4K26rwGe7g#Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) November 8, 2022

...So it's okay that one of your supporters broke her husband's skull with a hammer?



Morality is gray and life is muddy but he is a bad person and if you support him you are a bad person for doing so. https://t.co/UL9bCh3yzN — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 8, 2022

