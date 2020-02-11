Trump slams 7-9 year prison proposal for Roger Stone, claims he 'cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!'

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., recommenced 7 to 9 years in prison for President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone on Monday evening, and early Tuesday morning, Trump called that "a horrible and very unfair situation." A jury found Stone guilty on all seven charges of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering in November, and Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20. Trump's claim that he — or someone? — "cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!" suggests Stone might get a presidential pardon or commutation of his sentence. Earlier Monday, Trump suggested drug dealers should get the death penalty.









This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Stone was convicted of mendaciously obscuring his role in trying to hook the 2016 Trump campaign up with Wikileaks to coordinate the release of damaging information on Hillary Clinton that had been stolen by Russian military hackers. Among the charges was that Stone threatened to kill Randy Credico, a friend and radio host, and steal his comfort dog if Credico told Congress he wasn't Stone's go-between with WikiLeaks, as Stone had falsely claimed. Credico later told the court he believed Stone was kidding.

More stories from theweek.com

For better pasta sauce, throw away your garlic

Late night hosts find an orange circle of mirth amid Trump's retaliatory post-impeachment purge

Mike Bloomberg wins the 1st precinct in New Hampshire's primary, for both parties

