Trump slams evangelical leader who endorsed DeSantis as ‘scammer’

Former President Trump turned his ire onto influential Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats after he announced his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week.

“Bob Vander Plaats, the former High School Accountant from Iowa, will do anything to win, something which he hasn’t done in many years,” Trump wrote Saturday on Truth Social. “He’s more known for scamming Candidates than he is for Victory, but now he’s going around using Disinformation from the Champions of that Art, the Democrats.”

“I don’t believe anything Bob Vander Plaats says,” he continued. “Anyone who would take $95,000, and then endorse a Candidate who is going nowhere, is not what Elections are all about!”

In his endorsement Tuesday, the evangelical leader told Fox News’s Brett Baier that Republicans need “somebody who can win in 2024.” His backing comes two weeks after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds put her support behind the Florida governor.

He also pointed to significant losses in 2022, claiming “the supposedly red wave really only happened in Florida and in Iowa.”

“Gov. DeSantis took a reliable toss-up state in Florida and made it complete red, won by 20 points, won in demographics that we haven’t won in,” said Vander Plaats, who currently serves as the CEO and president of The Family Leader. “But he’s also done that by being a bold and courageous leader.”

Following the announcement, Trump’s campaign sent out a mocking email with the subject: “Bob Vander Plaat$ Endorses A Candidate Who Will Never Be President.”

“Over 150 faith leaders in Iowa are organizing their congregations for President Trump and not a single one demanded nearly $100k like Bob Vander Plaat$ did from Ron DeSanctus,” the campaign said in a statement. “When you are actually the leader of a movement like President Trump is, people are willing to support you for free,” the campaign said in a statement.

“Kim Reynolds’ endorsement won’t save Ron DeSanctus, and neither will Vander Plaat$’ endorsement,” they added.

The former president also hit Reynolds ahead of her expected endorsement, claiming she had been “disloyal”

At the time, Trump said her decision would mark “the end of her political career,” adding that “MAGA would never support her again.”

“Two extremely disloyal people getting together is, however, a very beautiful thing to watch,” he wrote on Truth Social. “They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!”

DeSantis also secured the endorsement of Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Saturday.

Still, Trump remains the front-runner in the Republican presidential race, according to national polling.

There are less than 60 days until the Iowa caucuses officially kickstart the 2024 primary season.

