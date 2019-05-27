Trump's Japan trip: Blasts Biden, Democrats, Mueller while bringing politics to world stage

WASHINGTON – U.S. presidents traveling abroad were for decades driven by an axiom rooted in the Cold War: "Politics," the saying went, "must stop at the water's edge."

Not anymore.

President Donald Trump once again upended convention during a formal state visit to Japan over the weekend, repeatedly blasting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden throughout the trip. The president latched onto an insult hurled at Biden by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and told an international audience he agreed with the dictator.

"Kim Jong Un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low IQ individual. He probably is, based on his record,” Trump told a news conference in Tokyo with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday.

Trump's remarks echoed a tweet earlier in the trip in which he questioned the former vice president's intelligence while misspelling his last name. Taken together, the remarks put U.S. political divisions front and center on the world stage and broke with a tradition in which U.S. presidents left domestic politics aside when traveling abroad.

Trump left for Japan on Friday amid a high-profile spat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over Democratic investigations into his presidency, and the possibility of launching impeachment proceedings. That blowup clearly remained on the president’s mind, even as he was feted by Abe and the Japanese emperor, played a round of golf and took in a sumo wrestling match.

Trump in Japan: Sumo match, hibachi dinner, playing down North Korea's missiles

Insults: North Korea calls Joe Biden ‘fool of low IQ’ over his criticism of Kim Jong Un

Impeach for what, having created perhaps the greatest Economy in our Country’s history, rebuilding our Military, taking care of our Vets (Choice), Judges, Best Jobs Numbers Ever, and much more? Dems are Obstructionists! https://t.co/NrTIxU9ZnA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2019

“Impeach for what,” Trump demanded Monday on Twitter. “Dems are Obstructionists!”

The president returned to the theme during his press conference with Abe. As he has done before, Trump slammed special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the 2016 presidential campaign, labeling Mueller and his investigators "extremely angry Democrats."

Mueller is a Republican.

“The Democrats cannot understand what happened,” Trump said of the Mueller probe, which found his campaign did not collude with Russia but left open the question of whether he obstructed justice in an effort to block the investigation. “They really thought they had some people on their side.”

President Donald Trump gestures standing next to Japan's Empress Masako during a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 27, 2019. More

The back-and-forth between Trump and Biden began more than a week ago, when the former vice president blasted Trump's foreign policy during a rally in Philadelphia. Biden, who is leading the Democratic presidential field in polling, accused Trump of edging closer to “tyrants” such as Kim. Days later, North Korea state media described Biden as a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being.”

On Saturday night, Trump tweeted about the comments, saying he smiled when Kim “called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?” The president later corrected the spelling of Biden’s name in a followup tweet.

'Water's edge'

Japanese Emperor Naruhito speaks during a State Banquet attended by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Imperial Palace, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Tokyo. More