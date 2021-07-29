Trump slams McConnell for 'weak' leadership and blames 'RINOs' for 'ruining America'

Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for his "weak leadership" of the Republican Party.

"Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose. He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn’t fight," Trump said Thursday. "Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return."

"No deal is better than a bad deal. Fight for America, not for special interests and Radical Democrats," it continued. "RINOs are ruining America, right alongside Communist Democrats."

McConnell will vote to advance President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill that many in the GOP have opposed, he said Wednesday.

"Based on a commitment from Leader Schumer to Senators Portman and Sinema that the Portman-Sinema amendment to be filed will be the substitute amendment, I will vote to proceed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill," McConnell wrote on Twitter.

McConnell's support means the bill will likely have enough Republican backing to advance. A final vote could occur within the next two weeks.

The legislation would provide nearly $550 billion to repair infrastructure. Expenses will be covered by unspent coronavirus relief funds, new cryptocurrency tax collections, and other sources of revenue, according to the White House.

It is the product of a monthlong negotiation between the Biden administration, Senate Republicans, and Senate Democrats.

