Trump slams Russian invasion of Ukraine as "crime against humanity"

Former President Trump told Fox News' "Hannity" on Thursday night that the Russian invasion of Ukraine "truly is a crime against humanity."

What he's saying: "The problem with Putin is he's got a very big ego," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "If he ends now, it's going to look like a big loss for him, even if he takes a little extra territory. ... I got along with these people. I got along with them well. That doesn't mean they are good people," Trump added.

