Giuliani Ally Plans to Aid Congress’ Probe: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- House committees investigating President Donald Trump started releasing transcripts from their closed-door depositions. The link to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s transcript is here and here; the transcript of Michael McKinley, former senior adviser to the secretary of state, is here.

The panels were scheduled to hear from four witnesses but they don’t plan to appear, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Here are the latest developments:

Giuliani Ally Parnas to Aid Congressional Inquiry (8:30 p.m)

A Ukrainian-American associate of Rudy Giuliani who was involved in helping Trump’s personal lawyer urge the Ukrainian government to investigate the actions of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter has agreed to cooperate with a congressional subpoena, his lawyer said.

Lev Parnas initially was expected not to cooperate, a former Trump lawyer who was representing him said in early October. That was shortly before Parnas was arrested and charged with violating U.S. campaign finance laws. On Monday, his new attorney, Joseph Bondy, said Parnas will comply with requests for records and testimony, while asserting his rights not to answer certain questions.

“Mr. Parnas will comply with the committee’s subpoena, subject to invoking privilege where appropriate to protect his interests in his ongoing criminal proceeding,” Bondy said, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

Rand Paul Demands Hunter Biden Subpoena at Trump Rally (8:15 p.m.)

Senator Rand Paul issued a fiery demand at Trump’s campaign rally in Lexington, Kentucky, that more of his Republican congressional colleagues rise to the president’s defense, and said Hunter Biden should be subpoenaed.

Trump “faces down the fake media every day,” Paul said, and “Congress needs to step up and have equal courage to defend the president.”

Many congressional Republicans have shown reluctance to defend Trump’s actions in Ukraine as acceptable, instead focusing their criticism on congressional Democrat’s impeachment procedures.

“Hunter Biden made $50,000 a month. That’s the definition of corruption,” Paul said. “The whistle-blower needs to come before Congress as a material witness because he worked for Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs.”

Paul said the name of the whistle-blower who first raised alarms about Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is known to media organizations and demanded: “Do your job and print his name.”

Trump clearly enjoyed the remarks, smiling and patting Paul on the arm. “Wow, that was excellent, whoa,” he said. “He’s a warrior. I’ve always said it.”

Key Aide Gets Streamlined Court Schedule (4:13 p.m.)

Trump’s former deputy national security adviser obtained a federal judge’s order that may more quickly resolve whether he must obey a congressional subpoena for his testimony or White House orders forbidding him to speak.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon on Monday ordered lawyers for former NSC official Charles Kupperman, the White House and House Democrats to be ready to argue all issues in the case at a hearing he previously scheduled for Dec. 10.

Kupperman’s attorneys told the judge in a letter earlier Monday that there was no need to leave any issues to be resolved in further proceedings after the December hearing. Final briefs are due Dec. 4.

Kupperman’s lawyer, Charles Cooper, is also representing former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has been invited to testify to the impeachment committees this week. As of Monday, Bolton hadn’t been subpoenaed.

Yovanovitch Describes Advice to Praise Trump (1:03 p.m.)

Yovanovitch testified that after she learned that Trump had criticized her in his call with Ukraine’s president, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland advised her to give Trump some public praise.“He may not have used the words ‘support President Trump,’ but he said: You know the president. Well, maybe you don’t know him personally, but you know, you know, the sorts of things that he likes. You know, go out there battling aggressively and, you know, praise him or support him,” Yovanovitch said, according to the transcript.

“The advice took me aback,” Yovanovitch said. -- Billy House and Steven T. Dennis