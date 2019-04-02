Trump softens rhetoric on closing border, suggests Mexico is helping to stop illegal crossings

WASHINGTON – After days of relentlessly attacking Mexico over illegal border crossings, the White House toned down its rhetoric Tuesday and suggested the U.S.’s southern neighbor is actually helping to stop people from crossing the border illegally.

President Donald Trump, who last week threatened to seal off the southern border if Mexico didn't work to halt the crossings, told reporters that closing the border is still an option. But he said he had seen signs that Mexico “has started apprehending more people.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump made similar remarks in a message posted on Twitter.

“After many years (decades), Mexico is apprehending large numbers of people at their Southern Border, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador,” Trump wrote. “They have ALL been taking U.S. money for years, and doing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING for us, just like the Democrats in Congress!”

Trump's latest comments signaled a shift in tone from the weekend when, speaking to reporters in Florida, he said there is a "very good likelihood" that he would close the border this week if Mexico doesn’t do more to stem the influx of migrant families arriving from Central America.

Trump made a similar threat on Twitter on Friday, writing in a pair of posts: “If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week."

The threat prompted objections from border-state Republicans and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which argued the move would damage the nation's economy.

Asked about the economic impact of closing the border, Trump said Tuesday that "security is more important to me than trade.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump “is not working on a specific timeline” for closing the border and suggested that Mexico has been "stepping up and helping" to prevent illegal crossings "by stopping them in Mexico."

“These are things that we’ve seen them do over the last several weeks, and they’re stepping up and taking a greater sense of responsibility in that process,” Sanders said during an appearance on Fox News. “That’s a great thing. We need them to continue to do that so we aren’t forced to take drastic action like closing the ports of entry at our border because we simply have no choice.”

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would "act with prudence" regarding Trump's threats shut down the border.

Lopez Obrador declined to speculate on the possible border closure but stressed that he takes the threat seriously.

"We are not going to confront the government of the United States," he said during his daily public address. "I asked (my advisers) if they wanted us to be prudent, and I believe that this is the best thing, to have a policy of friendship with the United States government, to be good neighbors and act with great prudence, not engaging in a confrontation, in a lawsuit."