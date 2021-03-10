Jared Kushner to write book covering ‘most tense and consequential moments’ in Trump administration
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner is planning a book on his White House experience, reports say.
Mr Kushner will focus much of his book on the deals he made to normalise relations between Israel and a string of Arab states, a source told Reuters.
The Abraham Accords secured agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco before Mr Trump left office.
Mr Kushner’s book will also deal with prison reform, trade deals, Mr Trump’s impeachment, the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
It will also touch on the US relationship with China, the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, the border crisis and the racial unrest that took place following the death of George Floyd.
Mr Kushner is “not looking to settle scores but rather to provide historical context and help readers understand what it was like to work in the Trump White House,” the source told Reuters.
“It will be an interesting perspective from someone who had a wide-ranging portfolio, was in the room for many of the most tense and consequential moments but kept a fairly low public profile, staying behind the scenes and granting limited media access.”
Since leaving the White House Mr Kushner, 40, and Ivanka Trump have moved to Miami, Florida, and he has reportedly stepped away from advising the ex-president.
Read More
Donald Trump and Jared Kushner have barely spoken since leaving the White House: report
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made up to $640 million while working in White House, report finds
Trump doesn’t use Gab and is being kept off by ‘dopey’ Jared Kushner, says social media platform’s CEO
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made at least $24 million in final year in White House