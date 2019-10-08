Trump-Sondland phone call on Ukraine talking points emerges as key to impeachment probe

As the standoff intensified Tuesday between House Democrats and President Trump over evidence sought for the impeachment inquiry, attention turned to a crucial phone call between Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about the president’s efforts to coerce Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

Two news organizations have now confirmed a New York Times report about a phone call between Trump and Sondland on Sept. 9, apparently giving Sondland talking points on the issue, which was the impetus for the investigation by the House Intelligence Committee.

Last week Kurt Volker, former American special envoy to Ukraine, provided testimony and text messages showing senior U.S. diplomats both coordinating and simultaneously expressing concern about Trump’s withholding of military assistance to Ukraine unless the country’s new president agreed to help dig up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Among those text messages was a conversation between Sondland and Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine. On Sept. 9, Taylor and Sondland were texting about the withholding of aid.

“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” wrote Taylor.

Nearly five hours later, Sondland responded with a formal-sounding statement that could be seen as attempting to cover for any potential illicit behavior from the White House and ends communication via text.

“Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions,” wrote Sondland. “The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text If you still have concerns I recommend you give Lisa Kenna or S a call to discuss them directly. Thanks.”

On Tuesday, NBC News and the Wall Street Journal reported that during the five hours between texts, Sondland was in phone contact with Trump. The New York Times also reported the conversation last week. Sondland is not a career diplomat but a businessman, the founder and chairman of the Provenance chain of hotels, and a Republican donor who contributed $1 million to the Trump inauguration before his appointment.

Sondland flew from Brussels to Washington for a Tuesday morning deposition before three House committees, but in a postmidnight phone call to his lawyer, the State Department instructed him not to testify.

Gordon Sondland and President Trump. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP, Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

The White House has signaled that it intends to not cooperate with the impeachment investigation, setting up another standoff with Congress. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday that he “can’t imagine” anyone from the administration appearing in front of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry panel.

Democrats, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, have said they view the White House’s actions as obstruction and will subpoena Sondland and documents related to the investigation. Sondland and Taylor were using WhatsApp on their personal phones as opposed to encrypted government devices, calling into question their compliance with record regulations.

“The American people have the right to know if the president is acting in their interests, in the nation’s interests with an eye toward our national security, and not in his narrow personal, political interests,” said Schiff. “By preventing us from hearing from this witness and obtaining these documents, the president and secretary of state are taking actions that prevent us from getting the facts needed to protect the nation’s security.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters she agrees that Trump’s efforts to block Sondland from testifying represent obstruction.