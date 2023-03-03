Trump’s ‘Song’ Hits Sour Note

Reuters Videos

STORY: Lavrov was speaking after attending a G20 meeting of foreign ministers.Responding to a question on energy he said: "the war which we are trying to stop and which was launched against us using Ukrainian people," as he was interrupted by laughter.Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".Lavrov went on to say that Russia would no longer rely on the West as energy partners and would "not allow them to blow the pipelines again."Moscow has suggested that Western countries were responsible for the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines in September, an assertion they have dismissed, and has called for an international investigation.