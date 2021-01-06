Eric Trump and Don Jr declare war on Republican party at DC election protest
Donald Trump’s sons stoked civil war within the Republican party at a rally protesting the results of the 2020 election in Washington DC on Wednesday.
Donald Trump Jr said the gathering in DC, which drew thousands of Trump supporters, should be a wakeup call to the GOP. He went on to claim the GOP did not do enough to help his father overturn the election results.
He said the Republicans "did nothing to stop the steal."
"This gathering should send a message to them; this isn't their Republican party anymore, this is Donald Trump's Republican party, this is the Republican party that will put America first," the president’s eldest son said.
He said Republicans in Georgia “didn’t like the way the game was played” so they did not participate in the president’s attempt to steal the election.
Mr Trump Jr then told Congressional Republicans that they had “an opportunity” to be heroes when they gathered to count the Electoral Votes on Wednesday.
Some Republican House and Senate members are expected to challenge the count which will delay the process. However it is extremely unlikely to change the outcome of the election which was won by president-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris.
“We are watching,” Don Jr said.
The president’s son said that the Republicans needed to fight in the face of “irregularities” and “statistical impossibilities", a claim he made without evidence.
He then threatened to support primary challenges against Republicans who he and his family’s followers have deemed disloyal.
“They need to fight for Trump, because if not, I’m gonna be in your backyard in a couple of months,” he said. “If you’re gonna be the zero and not the hero, we’re coming for you.”
His brother, Eric, also spoke, and similarly prophesied that Mr Trump's influence on the political right would continue past his time in the White House.
"My father has started a movement, and this movement will never, ever die," Eric Trump said.
The march was scheduled to take place while Congress gathers to count the states’ electoral votes.
Both speeches appeared to focus on the continuation of Mr Trump’s influence in politics beyond the White House and the presidency.
Eric Trump said the movement “will transcend [Donald Trump], it will transcend all of us” before bringing his wife, Lara Trump, onto the stage.
Ms Trump is expected to run for a Senate seat in her home state of North Carolina, making her the first member of the Trump family to seek office in the president’s wake.
