Trump sought to 'undermine' COVID-19 response, says panel

Former President Donald Trump





The Trump administration deliberately undermined the nation's coronavirus response for political purposes, including by weakening testing guidance and championing widespread "herd immunity," according to a new report from the House panel investigating the pandemic response.

The staff report released Friday was a summation of the year's work investigating political interference in the pandemic response from Trump officials and the former president himself.

In interviews with officials and from uncovered emails and other documents, the committee found that the former administration failed to heed warnings about supply shortages, blocked public health officials from speaking publicly and neglected the pandemic response in order to focus on the 2020 presidential election and on promoting the lie that the election was "stolen" from Trump through widespread fraud.

New evidence released Friday showed the Trump White House intentionally "softened" the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's public health guidance for faith communities.

Jay Butler, the deputy director for infectious diseases, told the panel in an interview he was pressured by the White House to publish guidance for faith communities that "softened some very important public health recommendations," such as removing all references to face coverings, a suggestion to suspend choirs and language related to virtual services.