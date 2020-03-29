Trump sounds like he could make a move that would make the coronavirus pandemic even worse

Business Insider



There are rumblings that the Trump administration may slap protectionist measures on medical supplies needed to fight the coronavirus.

That is to say, in the midst of a pandemic, Trump might start a trade war.

Anything that worsens relations between nations, makes medical supplies more expensive, or complicates supply chains is the last thing we need right now.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

Listen and read between the lines of some of Trump's press conferences, and pay attention to what some of his friends and allies are saying, and you may notice that he's toying with the idea of starting a trade war in the middle of a global pandemic.

More than once this week Trump has complained about European Union nations that have put export restrictions on vital coronavirus fighting supplies. His ally, GOP Rep. Doug Collins, wrote a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to restrict the trade of US supplies.

And earlier this week White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Trump would sign an executive order requiring government agencies to "buy American" when building equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to bring parts of the medical supply chain back to the US.

The move was largely panned. The US Chamber of Commerce and other business groups wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin urging him to oppose the measure as it would only exacerbate supply constraints and shortages of necessary goods.

This is because we already have evidence that tariffs make the fight against coronavirus harder. Because of Trump's trade war with China, the US already started from a lower inventory of much-needed medical supplies, according to research from the Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE). About $5 billion worth of critical medical goods were caught up in the US-China trade war, which accounts for 26% of US imports of those items.

Trade experts, like Chad Bown of PIIE, warn that the EU's decision to limit exports of medical goods will backfire. It will slow supply chains, seize up productions lines, and maybe inspire guys like Trump to do what Trump is thinking of doing — retaliating. It all has to stop. What we, as a human race, are about to find out is that a global pandemic is an exercise in cooperation.

Unfortunately cooperation is not the Trump administration's forte.

Let me kick this off by saying, no we should not slap tariffs on the EU because they limited exports. I'm tired of the US being petty, and you should be too.

PIIE found that over the time that they were tariffed — between 2017 and 2019 — US medical products imported from China fell by 16%.

It's unclear if the US customers who used to buy those items from China simply made do with less — decreasing our supply before the coronavirus. Or if they simply took the time to find other suppliers, or money to buy more expensive supplies. Either way, not ideal in hindsight. Every dollar and every minute counts now.

That is why trade was top of mind at the meeting of G20 nations. After some initial arguments over name-calling and other semantics, the leaders were able to agree on a statement that included a promise to "minimize disruptions to trade and global supply chains."

They understand what US leadership used to espouse. Since WWII our leaders have largely followed in the footsteps of Secretary of State Cordell Hull, who after experiencing a world in violent chaos, came to believe that "unhampered trade dovetailed with peace; high tariffs, trade barriers, and unfair economic competition, with war."