Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago following expected Manhattan court appearance

Former President Trump is set to speak from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night following an expected court appearance in Manhattan earlier the same day after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

It is unclear if Trump will make a statement in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The former president has targeted both the prosecutor investigating him and the judge on the case, claiming the investigation is a political witch hunt.

“The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has never been charged before, hates me,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform on Friday. He also claimed the judge was “hand picked” by the Democratic district attorney investigating him.

Trump was indicted in connection to the investigation into alleged hush money payments that were made to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. He is the first president, former or current, to face criminal charges.

Allies of the former president have argued that the indictment will prove to be a boon to Trump’s 2024 White House bid. Trump’s campaign was quick to jump on the news of the indictment as a fundraising opportunity, raking in over $4 million in the 24 hours after the indictment was reported.

Instead of laying low after the indictment was announced, Trump has had a vocal reaction on social media, flying in the face of what many see as the safe course of action following criminal charges.

Trump is expected to speak from Mar-a-Lago at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

–Updated at 11:11 a.m.

