Trump to speak outside court after testifying in NY fraud trial: Watch live

After giving testimony on the witness stand at his trial for fraud charges, former President Trump will have an opportunity to address the media outside the New York courtroom.

Trump is charged with illegal misrepresentation of assets in obtaining financing. If found guilty the former president could lose business licenses for his organization and control of his decades-old real estate portfolio.

Trump has repeatedly argued in and out of the courtroom that the trial is baseless and politically motivated, singling out New York District Attorney Letitia James (D) for criticism.

Even as Trump faces several civil and criminal cases in New York, Washington, D.C., and Georgia — along with legal efforts to keep him off the ballot in several states — he remains by far the most popular candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Trump took the stand shortly after 10 a.m. EST.

Cameras are on the scene to catch developments outside the closed proceedings.

Watch the live video above.

