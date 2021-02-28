Trump speaks at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
Former President Trump delivered his first post-White House address at CPAC on Sunday evening.
President Joe Biden's White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trump's speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor. "Our focus is certainly not on what President Trump is saying" at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "Biden is obeying an old political rule, which is 'Never get in the way of a train wreck'," said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at University of Southern California.
"He'll be 78 years old. I don't think he'll be our nominee," GOP Rep. Bill Cassidy said about Donald Trump on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.
"He’s going to continue to make sure people understand that he is the de facto leader of the Republican Party," Al Cardenas said.
Former President Donald Trump hinted on Sunday at a possible presidential run in 2024, attacked President Joe Biden and repeated his fraudulent claims he won the 2020 election in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump vowed to help Republicans try to regain majorities - lost during his presidency - in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in 2022 congressional elections and dangled himself as a possibility for president in 2024. Trump's weeks away from Washington do not appear to have dimmed his anger at Republicans who voted to impeach or convict in a failed congressional effort to hold him responsible for inciting a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Donald Trump clung to his core election falsehoods in his first post-presidential speech, wrongly blamed wind power for the catastrophic power failures in Texas and revived a variety of the baseless claims that saturated his time in office, on immigration, the economy and more. THE FACTS: “Windmill calamity” is a false characterization.
After Twitter users noted the similarities, the CPAC organizer said the "stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous."
Children under age 12 will "very likely" be able to get vaccinated for coronavirus at the "earliest the end of the year, and very likely the first quarter of 2022," NIAID Director Anthony Fauci told "Meet the Press" Sunday. Why it matters: Children generally aren't at risk of serious coronavirus infections, but vaccinating them will be key to protecting the adults around them and, eventually, reaching herd immunity, writes Axios' Caitlin Owens. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The sooner children have a vaccine, the sooner schools and child care can go back to normal, which will greatly ease the burden on millions of parents.What he's saying: Fauci noted that some companies have already begun trials assessing whether the vaccines are safe for children."If you project realistically when we'll get enough data to be able to say that elementary school children will be able to be vaccinated, I would think that would be, at the earliest, the end of the year," Fauci said. "And very likely, the first quarter of 2022." Fauci added that high school kids should be able to get the vaccine "sometime this fall. I'm not sure it'll exactly be on the first day that school opens, but pretty close to that."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The following is a transcript of an interview with Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger that aired Sunday, February 28, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
Supporters of Donald Trump gathered outside the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, February 28, ahead of a speech by the former president at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).The speech, the first the former president has given since leaving office, was scheduled for 3:40 pm on Sunday. However, the speech was delayed and Trump took the stage at around 4:45 pm.This video was filmed by Instagram user @ashmbuzz outside the Hyatt Regency on Sunday.The Palm Beach Post reported tense scenes between Trump supporters and protesters outside the conference. Credit: @ashmbuzz via Storyful
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty ImagesBiden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci hit back at South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s harsh criticism of him on Sunday, saying her comments about him at this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) were “not very helpful” and “unfortunate.”Noem, who has received praise from conservatives for largely ignoring coronavirus restrictions and guidelines, got a standing ovation from the CPAC crowd when she boasted about ignoring the medical advice of experts and called out Fauci for supposedly being “wrong.” Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Fauci was asked if that sentiment was an impediment to the nation’s recovery.Kristi Noem Under Scrutiny for Using State Plane to Fly to NRA, Turning Points Meet-Ups“It’s unfortunate but it’s not really helpful because sometimes you think things are going well and just take a look at the numbers, they don’t lie,” he said. During an interview with Noem on the same program, anchor Margaret Brennan grilled the Republican governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate on her state’s poor performance with the deadly virus.“So for your state, you have, if you look at starting in July, which was after that spring peak, you have the highest death rate in cumulative COVID deaths per million in the country,” Brennan said, adding: “I know you’re conservative and you care about the sanctity of life. So how can you justify making decisions that put the health of your constituents at risk?”Noem, meanwhile, brushed off the question, instead telling Brennan that “those are questions that you should be asking every other governor in this country as well.”FAUCI REACTS: Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to @govkristinoem's criticism at #CPAC that the veteran medical expert is "wrong" on hospital capacity and #COVID19 caseloads: "It's unfortunate but it's not really helpful… just take a look at the numbers they don't lie." pic.twitter.com/y9Xz30lsr0— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 28, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
CBS "FACE THE NATION" HOST MARGARET BRENNAN: “Is Johnson & Johnson an inferior vaccine, particularly for older Americans?” DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: “You know, it’s not. You can’t say that. We now have, Margaret, clearly three highly efficacious vaccines.” Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday urged Americans to take any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines available to them, including the newly-authorized single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines showed higher efficacy rates in trials that used two doses. However, Fauci and other experts say direct comparison is difficult because the trials had different goals, and J&J's was conducted while more contagious new variants of the virus were circulating. It is expected to get final approval for widespread use on Sunday - after the FDA authorized its emergency use - with shipments expected to begin Sunday or Monday. And while both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be shipped frozen, J&J’s can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. Daily infections have declined since their January peak, and some states have begun to loosen restrictions on public gatherings. However, Fauci on CBS’s “Face the Nation” warned that caseloads could rise again if officials move too quickly. FAUCI: “Right now, as we’re going down and plateauing, is not the time to declare victory, cause we’re not victorious yet – particularly with the variants that are circulating in various parts of the country.” Fauci said he expected 20 million doses of J&J's vaccine to be available by the end of March.
Former President Donald Trump joined the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, making his first major speech since he left the White House.
Iran on Sunday ruled out holding an informal meeting with the United States and other major powers to discuss ways to salvage the unravelling 2015 nuclear deal, insisting Washington must first lift all its unilateral sanctions. "Considering the recent actions and statements by the United States and three European powers, Iran does not consider this the time to hold an informal meeting with these countries, which was proposed by the EU foreign policy chief," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to Iranian media.
Conference seeks to shore up Trump’s position as Republican standard bearer even after he lost the presidency and Congress Donald Trump speaks at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Donald Trump returns to the political stage on Sunday determined to show that he is still a major force in America and ready to purge his critics within the Republican party. In his first post-presidential speech, Trump will address the biggest annual gathering of grassroots conservatives in Orlando, Florida, immediately after a poll is expected to show he is most attendees’ first choice for the Republican nomination in 2024. “We’re looking forward to Sunday,” Trump’s son, Don Jr, told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). “I imagine it will not be what we call a low energy speech, and I assure you that it will solidify Donald Trump and all of your feelings about the Maga [Make America great again] movement as the future of the Republican party.” CPAC has always offered a glimpse of tectonic plates shifting beneath the conservative movement. In 2009 the conference disavowed the presidency of George W Bush, which had led to the Iraq war and ended in financial catastrophe. In 2016 it was wary of Trump, who cancelled his speech, but a year later it had fully embraced him and his administration. In 2021 the conference seems to offer proof that the Republican party is no longer in the political mainstream but has veered into far-right extremism. Speakers have raged against “cancel culture”, radical socialism and “big tech” companies while pushing Trump’s bogus claims of election fraud and denying he has any culpability for the subsequent insurrection at the US Capitol. Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, who was one of seven GOP Senators to vote to convict Trump as his second impeachment trial, for inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, told CNN on Sunday morning that he did not think Trump would be the party’s 2024 presidential nominee. “If we idolize one person, we will lose,” he warned. Conservative channel Fox News predicted Trump would declare the new Biden presidency the most disastrous in its first month of any in modern history. New: Former President Trump will mention President Biden by name in his CPAC speech this afternoon. FOX is told Trump is expected to say: "Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history..."— Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) February 28, 2021 Meanwhile, CPAC is working doubly hard to shore up Trump’s position as Republican standard bearer even after he lost the trifecta of White House, House of Representatives and Senate and was twice impeached. Matt Schlapp, the president of the American Conservative Union, which runs CPAC, told the Washington Post: “Even though Donald Trump is a one-term president, there’s this feeling among Republicans that he was a huge, smashing success. A statue of Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, 26 February 2021. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters “That doesn’t mean that every moment of every day, of every news cycle, was pleasurable. What it means is that from a policy perspective, he basically ticked through the list of things that he said he would do.” The cult of personality has manifested itself in Trump bumper stickers, hats, T-shirts, face masks and other merchandise with slogans such as “Trump 2024” and “Miss me yet?”, as well as a giant gold-colored statue of the 45th president dressed in a jacket, red tie and Stars-and-Stripes boxing shorts and wielding a star wand. Speaker after speaker has ostentatiously pledged their loyalty, implying that the genie cannot be put back in the bottle. Ted Cruz, a Republican senator for Texas, told attendees on Friday: “Let me tell you something: Donald Trump ain’t going anywhere.” The posture has ensured that Trump’s small band of foes within the Republican party has been targeted for criticism just as much as election victor Joe Biden. Trump Jr warned against any return to an old Republican party beholden to special interests by singling out Liz Cheney, the daughter of Bush’s vice-president Dick Cheney and the No 3 House Republican. Cheney voted for Trump’s impeachment after the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol and criticised his plan to appear at CPAC. Cheney, Trump Jr argued, “is the leader of that failed movement and, if we want to go back to losing, if we want to go back to an ‘America last’ policy, we should be following that,” he said. “But I don’t, and I don’t think anyone in this room does either.” Matt Gaetz, a Florida congressman who held a rally in Cheney’s home state of Wyoming demanding her resignation, asserted: “If Liz Cheney were on this stage today, she would get booed off of it!” He continued: “The leadership of our party is not found in Washington DC. You are the energy, we are America, that’s why they’re in the eight square miles of Washington DC, and we’re here in the sunshine state of Florida.” Florida is also now Trump’s home. Many at CPAC have promoted Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, arguing that they justified new restrictions on voting. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri proudly defended his vote to challenge the electoral college result just hours after the insurrection. Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters “I was called a traitor,” he recalled to a noisy ovation. “I was called a seditionist. The radical left said … I should be expelled from the United States Senate. Well, as I said a moment ago, I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying right here. I’m going to stand up for you.” Mike Pence, the former vice-president targeted by the pro-Trump mob on 6 January, declined an invitation, although organisers insist he remains on friendly terms with his old boss. There is also no sign of Cheney, the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, or former presidential nominee Mitt Romney. But whether Trump, 74, can or will run in 2024 remains far from certain. This week the Manhattan district attorney’s office in New York took possession of eight years’ worth of his tax returns and other financial data as it investigates his business empire. Joe Walsh, a Trump critic and former Republican congressman, predicted a rousing reception for him on Sunday but said of 2024: “I think he’ll string everybody along. It all depends on his health. Is he in jail? Is he a gazillion dollars in debt? But assuming he isn’t indicted, if he wants to run, it’s his. I don’t think any Republican will challenge him.”
The former president used his speech at the conservative convention to bash the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden.
David Martin speaks with troops who were there as an Iranian ballistic missile attack rained down on Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, part of six days that saw the U.S. and Iran go to the brink of war.