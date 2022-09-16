Trump Special Master Off to a Fast Start in Documents Review
(Bloomberg) -- The newly named special master in the Donald Trump records seizure case wasted no time in scheduling a hearing for the former president’s attorneys and those from the Justice Department.
US District Court Judge Raymond J. Dearie, who was named Thursday by a judge in Florida to review all 11,000 seized by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home last month, directed the attorneys to appear Tuesday in a courtroom of the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse at 2 p.m. for a preliminary conference. Dearie also invited the lawyers to submit proposed agenda items for the meeting by close of business on Monday.
US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, in West Palm Beach, Florida, gave Dearie until Nov. 30 to complete the review of the documents for materials that potentially involve attorney-client confidentiality or the executive privilege afforded presidents. She also ordered Trump to pay the full cost of the review.
Both the Justice Department and Trump’s attorneys had agreed that Dearie would be a suitable candidate, one of the rare moments of consensus in a case otherwise rife with politics and dispute.
