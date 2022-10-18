Trump Special Master Says He Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats

(Bloomberg) -- The special master reviewing documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate warned the former president’s lawyers that their initial efforts to claim certain records were personal and not presidential might be lacking enough detail.

“Where’s the beef? I need some beef,” US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie told the attorneys during a telephone status hearing Tuesday.

Dearie also suggested there was a “certain incongruity” to Trump’s lawyers claiming so far that at least one document was both personal to Trump and covered by executive privilege, a protection that applies to government information.

Dearie chastised lawyers for Trump and the Justice Department for a dispute over a document Trump says is shielded by a privilege for legal materials. It’s an unsigned June 2017 letter from Trump’s personal law firm at the time to former special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a mistakenly unsealed list of materials previously reported by Bloomberg News.

Both sides sparred over who was responsible for confirming whether Trump’s attorneys actually sent the letter to the government. A Justice Department lawyer said it was the Trump team’s fault for not providing more fulsome information. One of Trump’s lawyers said the government would know if they had the document in their possession, suggesting there was “gamesmanship” afoot.

‘No Patience’

“I have no patience for either one of you on this point,” the judge warned, directing them to sort out what he considered to be a factual issue of whether it was sent or not.

Dearie is going through an early list of disputes over a small subset of documents that a special government filter team originally flagged as potentially privileged.

A complete log is due to Dearie by Nov. 12 of any records from more than 21,700 pages seized from Mar-a-Lago that Trump and the government disagree about whether they should be shielded from investigators.

