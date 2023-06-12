Will Trump make a spectacle of his arraignment?

Former President Donald Trump issued calls to arms − of sorts − to his followers ahead of his appearance in a Miami court this week. Also in the news: Ukraine has recaptured a fourth village in a refreshed offensive against Russia and the 2023 Tony Awards delivered performances from fan-favorite shows like "Funny Girl" ...and a few gripes about Ron DeSantis.

Now, here we go with Monday's news.

How will Trump's court appearance unfold?

When Trump made the dramatic announcement on his social media platform last week that he'd been indicted by the Department of Justice, he made sure to issue a vague call to arms, sharing with his supporters he will appear at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday.

But what, exactly, might happen on Tuesday before, during and after Trump's initial court appearance as the first president in history to face federal felony charges?

Trump may decide to adopt a much more contentious approach than he did in April in New York, where he quietly exited his SUV and walked inside.

We know the former president was especially vitriolic about this indictment, which involves his handling of the classified documents he took with him when leaving the White House.

What will this mean for voters? There has never been a candidate like the under-indictment former president who is still seeking another term in the White House in 2024.

Ukraine claims recapture of 4th village

Ukrainian military officials said Monday their forces have retaken another village from Russian forces, signaling incremental successes in ramped-up counteroffensive operations against Moscow’s more than 15-month invasion of Ukraine. A day earlier, Ukrainian officials said three other small villages had been liberated, although Russian authorities did not confirm the Russian losses. The move also comes as the Kakhovka dam's breach has most likely disrupted the usual supply of fresh water to Crimea, forcing Russian authorities to impose rationing, use reservoirs, drill new wells and bring in bottled water to meet the needs of the population in the occupied peninsula, the British Defense Ministry said. Read more

Emergency teams help rush to safety injured civilian evacuees who had came under fire from Russian forces while trying to flee by boat from the Russian-occupied east bank of a flooded Dnieper River to Ukrainian-held Kherson, on the western bank in Kherson, Ukraine on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Tanker fire causes part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse

A tanker truck fire shut down I-95 in both directions after an elevated portion of the heavily traveled interstate collapsed in Philadelphia on Sunday morning, state officials said, raising concerns about possible travel headaches throughout the Northeast. The fire took about an hour to get under control and in a Sunday night update, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at least one vehicle was still trapped under the collapsed roadway but there were no immediate reports of injuries. Read more

A vehicle fire shut down I-95 southbound in Philadelphia.

Largest settlement in US history over police misconduct reached

A $45 million settlement has been reached in the civil police brutality case involving Richard "Randy" Cox, a Black man now paralyzed from the chest down following an arrest by police officers in New Haven, Connecticut, nearly a year ago. The case represents the largest settlement involving police misconduct in U.S. history and comes two years after the $27 million settlement involving the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day weekend in 2020. Read more

Tony Awards 2023 top moments

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose returned to host this year's Tony Awards, which featured no scripted banter during the presentation of awards. The result was a surprisingly seamless and performance-heavy show, led by standout numbers from Ben Platt of "Parade" and Lea Michele of "Funny Girl." "Kimberly Akimbo," a musical about a 16-year-old girl played by Victoria Clark who ages four times faster than the average person, picked up the night's biggest trophy for best musical, along with prizes for best actress for Clark, best score and best book. Read more top moments.

Gallery: See Jodie Comer, Jessica Chastain, Ariana DeBose, more on the red carpet.

Victoria Clark, left, and Justin Cooley, members of he cast of "Kimberly Akimbo", perform.

Quick hits

Photo of the day: Conor McGregor's punches send Miami Heat mascot to emergency room

MMA star Conor McGregor sent the person who plays the Miami Heat’s mascot “Burnie” to the emergency room Friday after decking him during a partnership announcement between McGregor and the Heat, a person familiar with the matter told USA TODAY. Read more

Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

